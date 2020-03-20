Clara Jane Cox, age 74, of Squirreltown in Green Township in Adams County, Ohio, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at her residence. She was born Sept. 10, 1945 in Green Township. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Myrle (Hayslip) Nelson, and her husband, Merlin Hugh Cox.

Clara is survived by one son, Merlin Robert Cox of Squirreltown; one daughter, Carla Renee Brown of Rome; two grandchildren, Kelli Knechtly and husband Chris of Peebles and Kyle Brown of Squirreltown; two great-grandchildren, Aspen Jade and Heidi Jane Knechtly of Peebles; three sisters, Patricia Tipton of Friendship, Leona Rister of West Union, and Emma Williams of West Union; and many nephews and nieces.

Memorial donations may be made to Autism Speaks, 4700 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio 45131 or www.autismspeaks.org.

The visitation is Sunday, March 22, 2020 from 3- 5 p.m. at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The funeral is Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 5 p.m. at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. Pastor James “Terry” Fite will officiate.

The private interment is at Sunshine Ridge Cemetery in Green Township.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. of West Union is serving the family.