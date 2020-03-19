By Austin Rust-

In a press conference held this Monday, March 16 to address concerns relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine announced that Director Amy Acton, M.D., MPH of the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) would issue an order to close all polling stations in the state Tuesday, March 17 – Primary Election Day – to prevent harmful transmission of COVID-19.

“During this time when we face an unprecedented public health crisis, to conduct an election tomorrow would force poll workers and voters to place themselves at a unacceptable health risk of contracting coronavirus,” Governor DeWine’s statement read, concluding: “while the polls will be closed tomorrow, Secretary of State Frank LaRose will seek a remedy through the courts to extend voting options so that every voter who wants to vote will be granted that opportunity.”

Later, Governor DeWine and Secretary of State LaRose released the following joint statement:

“The only thing more important than a free and fair election is the health and safety of Ohioans. The Ohio Department of Health and the CDC have advised against anyone gathering in groups larger than 50 people, which will occur if the election goes forward. Additionally, Ohioans over 65 and those with certain health conditions have been advised to limit their nonessential contact with others, affecting their ability to vote or serve as poll workers (and) logistically, under these extraordinary circumstances, it simply isn’t possible to hold (a Primary Election) tomorrow that will be considered legitimate by Ohioans. They mustn’t be forced to choose between their health and exercising their constitutional rights.”

Governor DeWine then backed a lawsuit filed by two Franklin County voters – Jill Reardon and Judy Brockman, both women over the age of 65 with medical issues – who were afraid to risk their health by showing up to the polls. Their request to change the election date was ultimately denied by Franklin County Common Pleas Court Judge Richard A. Frye, who feared such a decision would set a dangerous precedent in future elections.

After Acton issued the order to close all polling stations due to the risk to public health posed by COVID-19, Governor DeWine and Secretary of State LaRose said, “The actions taken by Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton saved Ohio lives. By preventing Ohioans from going to polling locations, we averted a situation which would have gone against the most recent scientific evidence available and could have dangerously advanced the spread of coronavirus across Ohio. It is abundantly clear that it would have been impossible to carry out a fair, accessible, and safe election today. As we move forward, it is vitally important that Ohioans have a significant period of time to cast mail-in absentee ballots and an opportunity to vote in-person, as was provided in the directive issued last night by the Secretary of State.”

A writ of prohibition was filed with the Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday, March 17 by the Ohio

Democratic Party. This writ aims to ensure that the Ohio Primary Election will still take place.

“This primary election must move forward,” said Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper. “Earlier today we said that we would litigate to defend voters’ right to fully participate in the state’s Democratic primary election, and in the absence of action by the General Assembly and with other actors moving to shut down the primary, we have filed with the Ohio Supreme Court to ensure all eligible Ohio voters are able to exercise their right to vote in this primary.”

At the local level, Adams County Board of Elections Director Stephanie E. Lewis said, “We’re waiting on direction from our Secretary of State. We’re still accepting applications for absentee ballots, however, we cannot mail ballots yet until we’re given the go-ahead from the State.”

Director Lewis said that on Monday, March 16, the night before the Ohio primary election, the Adams County Board of Elections was, “completely in the dark.”

“We were actually counting supplies (for poll workers) when the Governor did his press release, and did not receive direction until about 7:30 p.m.,” Director Lewis explained. “We had contacted our poll workers earlier that evening and asked them to check in with us prior to picking up their supplies, because there was a real possibility we wouldn’t need them, then once the Secretary of State’s directive came in, we called again and told them not to report to the polls the next morning – it was cancelled.”

The Adams County Board of Elections is still accepting new ballot applications, Director Lewis noted, but it is too late to accept ballots that were already requested for March 17. “We’re still taking applications at this time, and then those (new) ballots will be counted (along with the old) on Election Day, whenever that may be,” Lewis explained. “We’re all kind of in limbo right now. It’s almost like running two elections at one time at this point. We’re not really sure what we’re going to be instructed to do. What I do know is that we’re keeping everything separate; all of the ballots from March 17 are now segregated, kept under double lock and key – that’s how they’ll stay until June 2, or whatever date is chosen, when all ballots cast will be tabulated together.”

The Adams County Board of Elections has taken a few face-to-face absentee ballot applications, Director Lewis said, but most have been received over the phone. A drop box has been set up in the hallway outside of the Board of Elections office to receive completed application forms. The blank application forms are available on a table near this drop box, as well as inside the office.

Local candidates in this Primary Election have responded to Election Day being postponed.

“Of course, I feel like every candidate was disappointed in the fact that it was delayed, but we’ve got to do what’s necessary to ensure the public is safe from the coronavirus,” said Adams County Commissioner candidate and incumbent Diane Ward. “The election will be around again in June, and hopefully everybody will be able to get out and vote. I’ll still stand on my record of what I’ve done for the county.”

“It’s just an unfortunate time with the coronavirus. Let’s not hope that we never have this again, for sure,” said Dane Clark, candidate for Adams County Commissioner. “I don’t think it’s going to hurt the campaign, or help it much either really. When you look at this environment, with all that’s going on, no one’s going to be opening many doors when you knock on them right now.”

“I don’t know that it will have any effect on the outcome,” said Adams County Commissioner and candidate Barbara Moore. “Anybody that’s ever been in a campaign wants to have some kind of final date, so it’s disappointing, but under the circumstances, we have to be understanding of the situation.”

“The first fear that crossed my mind is that there will be lower voter turn-out,” said Troy Dotson, candidate for Adams County Commissioner. “What’s it going to look like by June 2? Will people actually still want to go out and participate? All of the candidates will have another 90 days or so to continue reaching out to the community, (but) I think everyone was looking forward to getting past the campaign cycle, (and) we need to try not to spread this virus until it’s under control.”

“I know that many people were disappointed with the decision to postpone the election,” said incumbent Adams County Clerk of Courts and candidate Larry Heller. “We are living in unprecedented times and I’m confident that it will all be sorted out in the coming days by the Ohio General Assembly, who has the constitutional duty to set the date for elections in Ohio. In the meantime, I will continue to do what I do each and everyday – serve you as Clerk of Courts. I hope that this horrible virus doesn’t strike the good people of Adams County and I join everyone in praying for those that have been sick and the countless organizations and employees that are being impacted by this. We will get through this together.”

“Ohio’s top leadership is taking decisive action to protect Ohioans, and to mitigate this extreme health threat to our loved ones and ourselves,” said Holly Johnson, candidate for Adams County Clerk of Courts. “No present day leader has experience with something such as this, and they deserve grace and benefit of the doubt. I am confident that when we look back on this turn of events, it was the right thing to do. Life and this election, either on March 17 or June 2, will turn out exactly the way it was meant to be.”

Clerk of Courts candidate Helen Cluxton Williams also commented, “As I am personally disappointed in the delay of the election, I feel it is important that everyone be given the opportunity to exercise their right to vote. Many voters were uneasy about going to the polls with the threat of contracting the virus and no one should have to chose between voting and their health, thus postponing the election was the only remedy. However, I do not agree with the late hour the decision was made because it caused mass confusion with so many voters, election officials, and poll workers. Before releasing to the press, election officials should have been made aware of the complex situation and possible changes.”