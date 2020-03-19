Jeanette Mills, 63 years, of Aberdeen, Ohio, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the Eagle Creek Nursing Center in West Union, Ohio.

Jeanette was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on Feb. 26, 1957, the daughter of Mattie (Angel) Thompson and the late Robert Thompson.

In addition to her father, Jeanette was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Paul, who passed in 1983; and by her second husband, Larry Mills, Sr., who passed in 1994. She was also preceded in death by a grandchild.

She is survived by two sons, Jeremy Paul and James Paul, both of Georgetown, Ohio; and by her daughter, Stephanie Hall, of Aberdeen. Jeanette will be missed by her three brothers, Doug Thompson, Bobby Thompson, and David Thompson, all of Hamilton, Ohio; and by her seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

According to Jeanette’s wishes, she is to be cremated. The family will plan a memorial service for a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

