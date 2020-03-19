James “Clint” Richmond, 81, of Cincinnati, Ohio died Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the UC Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was born in Berea, Ky. on Dec. 19, 1938 to the late Turp and Betty (Evans) Richmond.

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by a wife, Betty Jo (Shelton) Richmond, and a daughter, Donna Pence.

James is survived by his children, Jewel Richmond of California, Selina Richmond of Cincinnati, Kimberly (Norman) Spangler of Chillicothe, Ohio, Carla (Russell) Ricketts and John Shelton both of Manchester, Ohio, Jody Shelton of Tennessee, Clinton Richmond of Manchester, Ohio and Robert Shelton of Cincinnati; a host of grandchildren and his brothers, Bill Richmond and Ralph Richmond, both of New Richmond, Ohio, and Jerry Richmond of Cincinnati.

A Memorial Service for James will be held at the convenience of the family. Wilson Home for Funerals in Manchester is assisting the family.

Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at wilsonhomeforfunerals.com