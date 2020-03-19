Christopher Dwane Daulton, age 42 years of Stout, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Christopher was born Jan. 26, 1978 in West Union, Ohio to Dwane Daulton and Daisy (Newkirk) Bundy.

Survivors include his mother, Daisy Bundy of Stout, Ohio; father Dwane Daulton of Philadelphia, Tenn.; daughter Kayla Daulton of Knoxville, Tenn.; son Zachary Daulton and Leslie of Knoxville, Tenn.; sisters Erica Bundy, Haley Bundy, and Hannah Bundy all of Stout, Ohio; brother Brandon Daulton of Stout, Ohio; and his first grandchild on the way.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at the Foust Cemetery in Rocky Top, Tennessee.

