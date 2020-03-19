By Mark Carpenter-

With speculation rampant and rumors flying, Ohio High School Athletic Association Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass held a Thursday afternoon press conference to try and clear up some of the questions involving what will happen with the situations involving high school sports in the state due to the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Telling the small group of assembled media plus an online audience that sports were “being denied by something bigger than all of us”, Snodgrass took the time to answer questions submitted by OHSAA member schools and fielded questions from the media.

As sports fans all over the state are well aware, the winter and spring high school sports seasons are on hold, for the moment, still adhering to the guidelines distributed last week by the OHSAA which “indefinitely” postponed the remaining winter sports tournaments and pushed back the beginning of the spring sports seasons until a tentative date of April 11. The outcome of both will now depend on future decisions by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Snodgrass announced that a decision on the fate of the winter sports tournaments should come within the next 24-48 hours after the press conference, with most assuming that a cancellation is inevitable.

“I commend our staff for being such forward thinkers, beginning when the virus first hit the states,” said Snodgrass in his opening remarks. “The situation surrounding the COVID-19 and its effect on everyone’s daily lives is something most in our generation have never dealt with before. The effects on students, both from a physical and mental standpoint, are something with an incredible impact that we as teachers and educators across the nation are left to deal with.”

“One thing this crisis has brought out is how important school and school activities are in the lives of students, communities, parents, and fans. That is something that doesn’t go unnoticed at all and when there are good things that arise out of a crisis that is one of those that will force all of us in the educational business to focus on how to get this back to normal. One of the most important things to understand for everyone is though we are in the business of athletics on a daily basis, now more than ever we are in the education business. High schools sports are an extension of the classroom.”

“I think sometimes in today’s world where sports dominate, people put high school sports on a pedestal and think it’s separate from the educational world,” Snodgrass continued. “It’s important that everyone understand are that classroom extension. The decision by Governor DeWine last week to shut down classrooms was certainly not made lightly and the decisions we have made here were certainly not made lightly.”

In response to the governor’s decision to close the state’s schools, the OHSAA last week instituted a mandatory three-week “no-contact” period for coaches in all high school sports in an attempt to control the social distancing that is so important in fighting this virus outbreak. With that announcement, came the indefinite postponement of winter sports tournaments, which were already in progress, and Snodgrass discussed the factors that can hinder the resumption of those tournaments- site availability and the availability of officials being two of great concern.

“The window is definitely closing,” Snodgrass declared about those winter tourneys resuming at some point. “Extending our tournament is very problematic on many fronts.”

“Cancelling is on the table, everything is on the table,” said the OHSAA Director.

As far as the upcoming spring sports schedules are concerned, Snodgrass explained that any changes there will depend on what Governor DeWine decides in the coming days and weeks concerning possibly extending the closure of schools. All winter tournaments and spring sports will be subject to possible cancellation, as Snodgrass stated, “If one is cancelled, all of them are cancelled.”

The OHSAA flirted with the idea of continuing the winter tournaments with just a limited amount of spectators on hand, but that idea was soon abandoned. “I just cannot put kids at risk for this,” said Snodgrass.

“We became very aggressive in the fight in this war last week,” the Director said. “The no-contact period was put in place to keep kids from being in groups, we want the kids to work out on their own and we want coaches to keep in constant contact with our athletes through electronic communication. Coaches play an important role in the lives of our student-athletes and the kids need that mental support and we will continue to stress that.”

The closing of schools also brings up a myriad of academic issues, especially if they are shut down for the remainder of the school year. For high school sports, eligibility for fall sports for underclassmen will need to be determined. The usual criteria is the grades on the final report card of the last spring quarter, but when that last quarter will be for this school year is still very much in doubt. Snodgrass did state that the possibility of just making every athlete eligible for fall sports has been discussed.

Snodgrass also discussed the financial impact that all of these decisions will have on the OHSAA. The loss of the remaining winter tournaments will mean an estimated $1.5 million loss for the organization, a big chuck of their yearly $19 million dollar budget, not even adding in the lost revenue from the possible cancellation of the spring sports state tournaments. Even with that possible loss of revenue, Snodgrass emphasized that the OHSAA would continue to maintain all off the services and opportunities that they provide for Ohio’s student-athletes.

So as of press time, the status quo remains and coaches, athletes, and fans all over the state still hang in limbo, wondering still whether their seasons will come to an abrupt end, many before they even began, and many seniors left without a final hurrah.

“We will come back,” said Snodgrass. “School athletics will come back. Now more than ever we need to be unified to get them back. It will emphasize the good things about high school sports and I think that is something that will rise out of this.”