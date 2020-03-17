By Mark Carpenter-

Hanging by a thread. That’s the most accurate description of the mindset of anyone associated with spring high school sports in the state of Ohio. The possible spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) has brought all high school sports in the state to a screeching halt, even before winters ports were able to complete their postseason tournaments, as the Ohio High School Athletic Association quickly followed the lead of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, first making the decision to hold sporting events with just limited spectators, then moving on to a complete postponement of all high school sporting events.

In a press release dated March 13, OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass stated the following:

OHSAA Regional and State Boys Basketball, State Girls Basketball, State Ice Hockey,, and State Individual Wrestling Tournaments

As announced Thursday, the above-mentioned tournaments are postponed indefinitely. Given the rapidly changing events nationally and statewide, we are assessing the situation daily. It is impossible to make a determination today … the reason for continuing them to be ‘postponed.’ If your team remains in the tournament, you need to remind them that the “non-interscholastic rule” remains in effect. Further, we have implemented indefinitely a no-contact period, which prohibits any coach, paid or volunteer, approved by the Board of Education to provide coaching, instruction or supervising conditioning and physical fitness programs or open gyms to members of a school team in their sports. Again, we are assessing this daily and we WILL keep you up-to-date on a regular basis.

All Sports

A MANDATORY no-contact period is in effect for all school-sponsored sports March 17-April 5, 2020. Additionally, there will be a mandatory shut down of facilities used for the purpose of conducting athletics activities from March 17-April 5, 2020.

A couple of key points to remember:

We are relying on your communication with your coaches to ensure compliance. Bylaw 11 (Penalties) of the OHSAA Handbook outlines the ability to assess penalties for violation. Obviously, we do not want violations, which makes your oversight and communication vital.

The OHSAA Non-Interscholastic Rule is still applicable to all athletes, including spring sport athletes. For spring sport athletes, they are in violation of the non-interscholastic rule if they participate in any non-school sport in the same season if they have already participated in a scrimmage or contest for the school team in that sport. Additionally, at no time are they permitted to participate in any non-school sport exceeding the 50% limitation defined in General Sport Regulation 7.

Spring Sport Out-of-State Travel

Obviously, this is highly discouraged, and we urge all schools to cancel these trips. We also know that it is impossible in a few cases to obtain refunds. In those instances, we have no choice but to permit that to continue. However, please note:

Any contest played will be counted toward the total number permitted;

No new trips may be scheduled that have not previously been scheduled, and

It is highly recommended that the conditions outlined in Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton’s order be followed regarding the number of individuals permitted at the event (see the Q’s and A’s for more information).

With the return to school date tentatively set by Governor DeWine for April 6, the following will TENTATIVELY be in place:

April 6 – 10 MANDATORY Practices and/or Acclimatization (if required)

April 11 All Scrimmages/Regular Season Contests may begin

Tournaments will remain on dates as currently scheduled

Please note: Since the current situation is rapidly changing, any of these may need to be adjusted.

On the local front, all of the county basketball squads had finished their 2019-20 season, but the baseball, softball, and track and field teams had been in full preparation mode, before the OHSAA edict and the following announcement from Southern Hills Athletic Conference Commissioner Michelle Gleim: “After discussion with the Southern Hills Athletic Conference Board, we will not have any contests or practices for the three-week period that all Ohio schools are closed. Further decisions will be made if necessary.”

Knowing that preparations for their spring seasons were in full swing, the Defender reached out to local baseball and softball coaches for their reaction to this delay and possible total cancellation of their seasons. The following coaches replied to our inquiries before deadline.

Joe Kramer (West Union Baseball): “The West Union community is disappointed about the current stoppage of spring sports. We are in complete support of the actions of our government and community leaders in the efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus. We hopefully await the resumption of spring sports, but everyone’s health and safety is always the first concern.”

Doug McFarland (Peebles Softball): This delay will definitely have an effect on sharpness. Practices and workouts were going smooth up to this point. Hopefully the girls will take it upon themselves to keep working through this stoppage.”

“A cancellation would be bad for our group. They are focused on trying to duplicate last year’s success. A tall task, but one they were pushing to achieve. My seniors, Christian Reed and Hope Brown, would definitely be disappointed. Being four-year starters, they were looking to cement their footprints into Lady Indians history. For their sake, I hope we are able to get back to work and press forward in achieving their goals. The best outcome would be to get the three weeks over with, everyone stay healthy and safe, then start our work again on returning to Akron in June..”

“We would ask that all please follow the guidelines to ensure this is a short event.”

Rob Meade (North Adams, Baseball): “This delay will have a direct effect on our preparation. The mandated no-contact period will delay our progress, especially pitchers. Hopefully, they are able to maintain a throwing program, so that if we are able to return we are not starting at ground zero.”

“A cancellation will be difficult for all involved but would be especially tough on our senior class. We are a senior-loaded team (nine seniors) and for them not to have the opportunity to complete their senior season would be heartbreaking. We had a core group of guys invest a lot of time in the offseason to prepare for the season and we hope that they are given the opportunity to compete, but sometimes things are out of our control.”

“Hopefully, the OHSAA tentative return to play plans work out and the health concerns subside. I understand that tough decisions are having to be made and that the health and safety of our communities is first and foremost. If given the opportunity, we will work hard to put a quality baseball team on the field.”

John Kennedy (Manchester, Softball): “As for all this chaos, it really is a bummer. We are excited about the season and we’ve had some excellent practices. Our players and coaches have been working very hard and we were excited to see the results of that hard work. Our seniors have looked great thus far, Madison (Jones) was Second Team All-State last year and looks strong again, and Taylor (Morrison) has had the best spring of anyone on the team, so to see them not play a full schedule is bad enough.”

“But to possibly not play at all would be very disappointing. However, this is obviously a serious situation so we have to keep that in perspective. It’s just a game and we’re talking about people losing their lives. Hopefully, we’re able to play as many games as we can.”

“I’d love to see the OHSAA extend the season a week or two but I know that involves a lot of variables and other conflicts. We just really like our team and are excited to play this year.”

Dustin Cook (Manchester, Baseball): “Like with most things, baseball becomes a daily routine. I think that any time you mess with routine there is a little uncertainty that follows. We talk all the time in sports how you will always be faced with adversity and how you handle that adversity will determine how successful you become. This is definitely a very unique situation and you just hope that after three weeks we can come back and find our routine again and baseball can be played across the state and country again.”

“A cancellation of the entire season would be heartbreaking for the one senior on our team, Declan Huron. He has never played baseball in high school and you certainly hope he gets his chance. I think the best-case scenario is that baseball will be played again this spring. I know how much work our guys have put into this season already, and we would certainly love to get the opportunity to play.”

Kelly Boerger (North Adams. Softball): “This delay severely affects our preparations as we were planning on using our upcoming scrimmages to firm up our position players. We have a young, fairly inexperienced team and are moving people around, trying to find the best person at each position. Without the early season scrimmages, we are unsure of who will play where, and if, we do get to compete this year.”

“A cancellation of the entire season would be hardest on our seniors as it is their final season, however, it would also be very detrimental to our freshmen as well as it would take away their ability to gain experience and build their skills to be better prepared for future seasons. The best-case scenario would be that all of these preventative measures that Ohio is implementing will work and we keep the amount of confirmed cases to a minimum so that we can at least have half a season this spring.”

Earlier in the week, Governor DeWine hinted at the possibility that schools could remain closed for the remainder of the school year and the OHSAA has a noon news conference scheduled on Thursday, March 18 for updates on the high school sports situation.