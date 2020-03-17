COVID-19 outbreak affects local businesses, institutions nationwide

By Austin Rust-

Earlier this week, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Ohio to better protect residents from the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, which at the time of publication, had spread to 12 of Ohio’s 88 counties with 50 confirmed cases. The Governor signed an order Sunday, March 15 closing all bars and restaurants to in-house patrons, effective the same day; take-out, drive-through, and delivery service operations remain allowed.

As such emergency measures to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continue nationwide, many businesses and institutions have been forced to adopt new temporary policies.

At Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets, for example, including the local Walmart store in West Union, open hours will now be 6 a.m.- 11 p.m. until further notice. “This will help ensure associates can clean and stock products,” states a company press release. “We are monitoring this situation daily, and, as we do with any unusual event, we will watch what’s happening locally and adjust business operations and policies as needed. We are in close communication with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as other health organizations, and are following their guidelines as well as the advice of our own Chief Medical Officer,” the release continues, noting that stores will soon be sent additional cleaning supplies to disinfect high-touch areas.

At local Kroger grocery stores, including the Kroger store in Maysville, Ky., commonly used areas will be cleaned more often, restrooms will be sanitized and restocked with supplies more frequently, shopping carts, baskets, and equipment will continue to be wiped down, and free disinfecting wipes will be provided to customers at store entrances, among other things, according to a press release. Some Kroger store locations will operate with adjusted hours.

At local Save-a-Lot grocery stores, including the Save-a-Lot stores in Peebles and West Union, team members have been asked to wash their hands more frequently and use hand sanitizer. The stores will clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces, also, and adjust open hours as needed in some locations, according to a press release, with temporary purchase limits on some items.

With many Americans now unable to work due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, local utility companies AEP Ohio and Duke Energy have suspended service disconnections due to non-payment until further notice. Adams County Rural Electric Cooperative, Inc. has closed its office lobby to visitors, and will now take members’ bill payments online or via phone, mail, or drop box. New service, reconnect, or disconnect requests will be handled by mail or phone.

During this time, the Adams County Jobs & Family Services agency has also closed its lobby, but will continue in its daily operations and services to clients. Clients are asked to submit all applications and verifications to the agency via drop box. All documents will be processed as normal, and staff will contact clients via phone whenever necessary. A secure drop box is also available for child care payments; clients will receive receipts by mail. Clients are encouraged to submit documentation by mail, fax, or email. A call center will be available to answer questions.

“Per Executive Order from Ohio Governor DeWine, all county jail visitations are suspended until further notice,” an official post from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office reads. Further, Sheriff Kimmy Rogers explained, “no future date has been set for visitations to reopen.”

Limited to drive-thru services by Governor DeWine’s Sunday, March 15 order, the local Wendy’s restaurant location in West Union opened Monday, March 16 to a decline in breakfast business.

“Today was our first day (since the order),” said Terra Rigdon, the store’s safety manager. “During breakfast, it felt like business had declined a little, in terms of what we put out, but lunch today was pretty steady. I don’t know if it’s just that parents might have been trying to get their kids or daycare taken care of this morning (because of the order to close schools), but it didn’t affect lunch.”

“As far as what we’re doing inside, we have to take more precautions,” Rigdon continued. “We have to wash our hands every 30 minutes, scrubbing for 20 seconds. We had to watch a new training video on precautions, and we were not allowed to start working until we had it down.”

One precaution taken by all Wendy’s locations – as well as many other restaurants and businesses nationwide – is to limit deliveries from and all contact with vendors to the back of the store.

“I’m grateful to have a job right now, because you never know what’s going to happen,” Rigdon explained. “And as of right now, we’re having people that would’ve been working out in the front of the store do a lot of the extra deep-cleaning, so their hours have not been cut.”

“We’ve been cleaning from top to bottom, and it’s not just wiping things off – they want it shiny like it’s brand new,” she said. “We’re scrubbing floors three times a day in front; we’re working on that part, even though it’s not being used right now, because there were a lot of people in there not long ago. If we’re not busy with orders, that’s what we’re doing – cleaning and disinfecting.”