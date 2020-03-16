William Jack Sininger was born Aug. 15, 1927, in Liberty Township, Adams County, Ohio the son of Raymond and Ruth (Wilson) Sininger. He passed away at the Adams County Manor on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at the age of 92. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Ruth (Wilson) Sininger, his wife Bessie (Hayslip) Sininger, his brothers Robert, John, Harry, Chester, Thomas, James and Donald. He was also preceded in death by his great granddaughter, Scarlett Wozniak.

He is survived by his children, Donna (Richard) Moore and Patricia (David) Stepp of West Union, William R. (Kathy) Sininger of Muskegon, Michigan and Marilyn Spires of Erlanger, Ky., his six grandchildren: Alyssa Moore, Stephanie Bowles, Jeffrey Sininger, Jessica (Brandyn) Dillow, Leah (Matt) Wozniak and Grant Sininger and his seven great grandchildren: Jalen Bowles, Trinity Stamper, Natalie Wozniak, Jordan Bowles, Dayva Dillow, Evelyn Wozniak, and Mason Wozniak. He is also survived by his brothers, Ralph Sininger and Harold Sininger, and sisters Mariam Swearingen and Eleanor Ernst.

William (Bill) was a Project Engineer with the Ohio Department of Transportation for 38 years. He was a member and past Trustee of the West Union Presbyterian Church, a member of the West Union Lions Club for 25 years, the Adams County Historical Society, and the Adams County Genealogical Society.

Memorials can be made to the West Union Presbyterian Church or the Helen Devos Children’s Hospital Pediatric Pain & Palliative Care, in memory of great granddaughter Scarlett Wozniak at 100 Michigan St. NE/MC004, Grand Rapids, MI 49503.

Following cremation a memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home of West Union is serving the family.

