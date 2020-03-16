News Release

Shawnee Family Health Centers, with clinics in Coal Grove, Portsmouth and West Union, Ohio is taking measures to ensure that patients receive medications and other supportsdue to concerns over COVID-19.

All three clinics will remain open but patients with scheduled appointments are being called in advance to see what their needs are. If a patient is doing well and not having side-effects, there’s no increase in symptoms or no physical health concerns, then our medical staff will most likely renew medications to prevent you from needing to come in for an appointment.

Anyone that is not doing well will be asked to come in and be seen. Patients that are taking coumadin will be called and arrangements made for you to drive in and stay in the car and a nurse will come to you at your car and check your levels.

Behavioral health staff will be contacting their clients to check on them and will be available for ongoing support as needed.

Shawnee understand that our community will experience heightened anxiety as the situation with closures and changes in daily life progresses. Please feel free to reach out to staff at one of our clinics if you have concerns or experience increased behavioral health symptoms.

Telephone numbers: Coal Grove Clinic: (740)533-6280; Portsmouth Clinic: (740) 354-7702 and West Union Clinic: (937) 544-5581.