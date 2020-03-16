Judy Collins, age 76 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Ohio Valley Hospice of Hope Inpatient Center is Seaman, Ohio. Judy was born May 26, 1943 in West Union, Ohio to the late Stanley and Myrtle (Brewer) Morrison. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Gary Smalley, and by her brothers and sisters Harrison, Joseph, Wilbur, Bob, Bessie Steward, and Kathryn Kirk.

Survivors include her husband, Eric Lang of West Union, Ohio; two daughters, Melissa Taylor and Mitchell of West Union, Ohio, and Gaila Smalley and James Hillis of Hillsboro, Ohio; five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Following cremation a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home of West Union is serving the family.

Family and friends can sign Judy’s online guestbook@www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.