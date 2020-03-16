Courthouse, Government Center still business as usual

As of today, March 16, the Adams County Courthouse and Government Center are open for business. The Adams County Health Department is the lead agency in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic in Adams County.
The Adams County Commissioners along with other elected officials and department heads are relying on information obtained from the Health Department in the daily and sometimes hourly assessment of how county government should function.
For additional information please go to www.adamscountyhealth.org. For further information on contacting individual government offices go to www.adamscountyohecd.com, www.adamscountycourts.com, or the Adams County Economic and Community Development Facebook page.
Auditor David Gifford 937-544-2364
Board of Elections Stephanie Lewis 937-544-2633
Children Services Jill Wright 937-544-2511
Clerk of Courts Larry Heller 937-544-2344
Commissioners Linda Mendenhall 937-544-3286
Common Pleas Marla Thompson 937-544-7845
Developmental Disabilities Melinda Horsley 937-544-2574
Dog and Kennel Donnie Swayne 937-544-2431
Economic Development Holly Johnson 937-544-5151
EMA Karen Howlett 937-544-6123
EMS Linda Steele 937-587-3958
Engineer Michael Hughes 937-544-2943
Health Dept Stephanie Edgington 937-544-5547
Job and Family Svcs Becky Brodt 937-544-2371
Juvenile Court Marla Thompson 937-544-7845
OSU Extension Barbie Rowe 937-544-2339
Probation Dept Marla Thompson 937-544-7845
Prosecutor Diana Young 937-544-3600
Recorder Mark Tolle 937-544-5051
Sheriff Dispatch 937-544-2010
Tax Map Office Kris Brown 937-544-5055
Treasurer Lisa Newman 937-544-2317
Veteran Services Russell Todd 937-544-7857