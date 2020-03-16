Courthouse, Government Center still business as usual

As of today, March 16, the Adams County Courthouse and Government Center are open for business. The Adams County Health Department is the lead agency in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic in Adams County.

The Adams County Commissioners along with other elected officials and department heads are relying on information obtained from the Health Department in the daily and sometimes hourly assessment of how county government should function.

For additional information please go to www.adamscountyhealth.org. For further information on contacting individual government offices go to www.adamscountyohecd.com, www.adamscountycourts.com, or the Adams County Economic and Community Development Facebook page.

OFFICE CONTACT PHONE NUMBER

Auditor David Gifford 937-544-2364

Board of Elections Stephanie Lewis 937-544-2633

Children Services Jill Wright 937-544-2511

Clerk of Courts Larry Heller 937-544-2344

Commissioners Linda Mendenhall 937-544-3286

Common Pleas Marla Thompson 937-544-7845

Developmental Disabilities Melinda Horsley 937-544-2574

Dog and Kennel Donnie Swayne 937-544-2431

Economic Development Holly Johnson 937-544-5151

EMA Karen Howlett 937-544-6123

EMS Linda Steele 937-587-3958

Engineer Michael Hughes 937-544-2943

Health Dept Stephanie Edgington 937-544-5547

Job and Family Svcs Becky Brodt 937-544-2371

Juvenile Court Marla Thompson 937-544-7845

OSU Extension Barbie Rowe 937-544-2339

Probation Dept Marla Thompson 937-544-7845

Prosecutor Diana Young 937-544-3600

Recorder Mark Tolle 937-544-5051

Sheriff Dispatch 937-544-2010

Tax Map Office Kris Brown 937-544-5055

Treasurer Lisa Newman 937-544-2317

Veteran Services Russell Todd 937-544-7857