Proposed West Union Fire/EMS Tax Levy discussed at Public Meeting

By Austin Rust-

On Tuesday, March 10, the West Union Village Council held a public meeting at the West Union Volunteer Fire Department Station 18 to discuss a proposed tax levy to fund firefighting and emergency medical services (EMS) at a rate of 3.5 mills for a duration of five years. The West Union Volunteer Fire Department and West Union Life Squad have asked village residents to vote “Yes” in the upcoming Primary Election for this levy which, if passed, will better allow them to match rising equipment costs and maintain present emergency services amid high demand.

The meeting was called to order by West Union Village Mayor Jason Buda, who invited members of the public to ask questions pertaining to the proposed tax levy. The first to speak was a lifelong village resident, Robin Young, who asked members of the West Union Village Council if the village still received funding from a countywide levy for EMS services. Members of Council answered that yes, the village does receive this funding, but at the present time, it is not the full amount promised or expected; the Council is still in the process of fighting to receive this full amount.

Next, Mrs. Young made note of other taxes village residents are already required to pay – including the countywide EMS levy and 1-percent village tax – and questioned the necessity of the proposed 3.5 mill levy. She asked Council if the firefighting/EMS services could be better budgeted instead, and requested to see what was being spent and where. The Council confirmed that this information could be found at the Village Clerk’s Main Office.

Next to speak was Neil Morrison, another village resident, who asked what had changed in the time since the village had taken over management of the West Union Life Squad, which he said used to be nearly self-sufficient. Life Squad Assistant Chief Danni Studebaker explained that in recent years, the cost of medical supplies that squad vehicles must carry has skyrocketed, and on top of that, pharmaceutical companies are now requiring orders to be made in bulk (instead of as needed). Medicare/Medicaid policies have changed to cover only 10-percent of incurred costs, as compared to a higher number in the past, and outdated equipment has had to be replaced, as well.

On this point, Studebaker explained that the West Union Life Squad currently has three vehicles. one of these vehicles is “pretty much inoperable,” said Studebaker, with nearly 250,000 miles on its odometer; this vehicle is kept only as a back-up. The cost to stock the larger of the two active duty vehicles with State-mandated medical equipment and supplies is roughly $100,000; for the smaller second squad vehicle, this cost is $70,000. Seventeen members currently serve the West Union Life Squad, with 10 working most shifts; five of these members worked over 4,000 hours in 2019. All Life Squad members must take training to be recertified every two years, which is costly and they are paid per shift based on certification level.

A third resident, Dawn Jordan, asked if firm numbers on recent changes in operating costs were available; the Council replied that it would be possible to look up the records from 2016, before the village took over management of the West Union Life Squad, and compared them to recent years. Speaking again, Morrison said that it didn’t seem fair to tax village home or property owners to provide a service which covers an area outside of the village (including Liberty, Tiffin, and Brush Creek Townships). It was explained that a 0.5 mill levy is paid by residents of Liberty and Tiffin Townships, which contributes toward provided service; Brush Creek Township pays a contract fee for service each year. Mayor Buda noted that it was up to the trustees of these three townships to put any increase to what they contribute toward emergency services to a vote.

With no other questions, West Union Fire Chief Jerry Kirker mentioned that if the current service area (covering 138 square miles) was established as a fire district, every taxpayer living within it could pay the same amount – a tax levy rate set by vote for the district. However, if a fire district was established, it would mean that the West Union Volunteer Fire Department could not provide assistance in local motor vehicle accidents, structure fires, or brush fires outside of district limits.

Before closing, it was explained that since Jan. 1 of this year, the West Union Life Squad has already made 496 runs; 276 runs were within the corporation limit. The West Union Volunteer Fire Department has made 79 runs this year, and recently provided aid in a large brush fire.

“If a ladder on a truck goes down, and it costs $20,000 to fix it, we’d better have that $20,000 or that truck won’t be going out. If we don’t have turnout gear for firefighters, the firefighters can’t go out,” said West Union Village Council Member Stephen Rothwell. “This (tax levy) is strictly to make sure that if that siren rings, we’ve got the people, vehicles running, and the fuel left to go out and help – and it’s the same with our Life Squad. If this levy doesn’t get passed, and we have to cut back… if all of our crew is on one run, and a second person calls, they’ll have to wait. The county will have to send in Manchester, Peebles, or Seaman to West Union – 25 minutes later.”