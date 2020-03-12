March Madness’ takes on a whole new meaning in wake of possible virus outbreak

By Mark Carpenter-

It seems like the world has been turned upside down in the past few days. News of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) has spread quicker than the disease itself and is changing by the moment with new restrictions being placed on the public seemingly every hour. At one of the busiest times of the year in the world of sports, the virus and its far-reaching effects have led to events that the average fan never expected to see in their lifetimes.

Ohio Governor Michael DeWine has been on top of the situation daily and his orders on “mass gatherings” led the Ohio High School Athletic Association to make the decision to continue their postseason tournaments, but to do so with a very limited number of fans in attendance. According to an OHSAA news release, “Following Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s announcement on Tuesday afternoon that all indoor sporting events in Ohio should severely limit spectators to reduce the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19, the Ohio High School Athletic Association announced additional details Tuesday night for its upcoming tournaments in wrestling, ice hockey and basketball.

All previously purchased tickets for the upcoming state tournaments of wrestling, ice hockey and girls and boys basketball are now void and new tickets will be sold.”

We are following the Governor’s instructions and are doing this for the safety of Ohioans,” said Jerry Snodgrass, OHSAA Executive Director. “This is a very difficult time and we need our schools and fans to know that we have been told we must do this. We must pull together to do the best we can to conduct these tournaments so that the student-athletes can still finish their seasons, which have gotten them to the pinnacle of their sport.”

For the girls and boys state tournaments, the atmosphere took a dramatic change with the announcement that each student-athlete participating would be allowed just four tickets for family members, meaning a drastic drop in attendance and revenue for the OHSAA. for those who had already purchased tickets, tickets purchased online via credit card will be refunded by Ticketmaster to the same credit card. Tickets purchased via check will be refunded in approximately four to five weeks.

Thursday afternoon, the OHSAA took the next step, announcing that all winter sports tournaments had been postponed until further notice. “We will use this time to work with the appropriate state authorities and health experts to determine our next steps moving forward,” Snodgrass said. “We realize this is disappointing for our participants and their fans, but the overall health and safety of everyone involved in our tournaments is our priority.”

Locally, the news came on Thursday that the annual C103 Senior All-Star Game, scheduled for March 27, had been postponed until further notice.

(Update: In his Thursday press conference, Governor DeWine announced the ban of mass gatherings of more than 100 people, though he excluded sporting events that had plans to limit attendance. Most sports had already announced cancellations so the outcome there remains to be seen.)

“March Madness” has gotten a whole new meaning in the past few days, with situations constantly changing. As of press time, the NCAA postseason was disrupted, with numerous conference tournaments being cancelled and the fate of the entire NCAA Tournament now in doubt.

“The NCAA continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 in consultation with public health officials and our COVID-19 advisory panel,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a statement on Wednesday, March 11. “Based on their advice and my discussions with the NCAA Board of Governors, I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events, including the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance.

“While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States. This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes. We recognize the opportunity to compete in an NCAA national championship is an experience of a lifetime for the students and their families. Today, we will move forward and conduct championships consistent with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed.”

The NCAA announcement came after Governor DeWine said he would issue an order that would ban fans from NCAA tournament games in Cleveland and First Four games in Dayton. Numerous conference tournaments

The professional sports world is also taking the virus threat seriously, following government guidelines to cancel upcoming events. The annual Findlay Market Opening Day Parade in Cincinnati has already been cancelled, and the fate of the Opening Day game itself was still in limbo at press time. As part of the MLS postponing the first month of their season, FC Cincinnati cancelled their home opener at Nippert Stadium, a game that expected a crowd of 30,000.

On Thursday, sources reported that Major League Baseball was planning on suspending operations indefinitely, which will likely delay the start of the 2020 regular season.

Perhaps the most bizarre situation is in the NBA, where the league has announced an indefinite suspension of play after two players for the Utah Jazz were tested positive for the coronavirus. The league had first announced that it would play its games in empty arenas, but quickly changed to cancellation after the Utah revelations.

Also on Thursday afternoon, the National Hockey League advised players to cancel practices and team meetings in anticipation of the suspension of the remainder of the league’s regular season, which consisted of 189 games as of Thursday.

The financial impact of all these cancellations may never be recovered by groups like the OHSAA and the NCAA, but weighing the financial losses against the possible loss of life seems like an easy decision.

Perhaps it was best summed up by Peebles junior Easton Wesley, a member of the Indians’ basketball squad, who had this to say in a Thursday social media post:

“I normally don’t say much on here but this coronavirus thing should be taken seriously. It’s pretty sad when it takes and NBA star and an actor to get it, to take it seriously. I applaud the NCAA and the NBA for making a commitment to keep their players safe. I also want to thank our very own OHSAA for taking precautionary measures as well. It’s a serious virus that all of us should acknowledge. God’s in control, keep him on your side.”