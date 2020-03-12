Concerns of COVID-19 (coronavirus) hits county, nation

By Austin Rust-

Amid recent concerns of the coronavirus (coined COVID-19, or Coronavirus Disease 2019), which was officially declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization on Wednesday, March 11 after being identified in at least 114 countries, an unusually strong flu season has gripped the nation, starting with an early onset of influenza B. This flu season has affected attendance within the local school districts, which have taken precautions to disinfect their classrooms and school buses, and boards of elections in Ohio have been advised to relocate polling stations out of nursing homes/assisted living facilities and disinfect voting machines following use. News of COVID-19’s development continues to make headlines worldwide.

In early March, Ohio Congressman Brad Wenstrup, D.P.M., voted in support of an $8.3 billion supplemental appropriations bill to fight further spread of COVID-19, stating that: “Protecting the safety and health of the American people is my top priority.” This bill, passed by Congress and signed by the President, will bolster availability of diagnostic tests, strengthen treatments, invest in vaccine development and procurement, help the CDC in its response efforts, provide disaster assistance loans for small business harmed by the spread of the virus, and fund efforts protecting American citizens abroad and stopping further spread of the virus through USAID. Ohio is set to receive over $15 million of a $560 million fund to combat COVID-19 statewide.

On Tuesday, March 10, Representative Wenstrup and other Republican members of the House Ways & Means Committee were briefed by Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar in the Coronavirus Command Center. Afterward, Rep. Wenstrup released the following statement:

“It was helpful to hear the latest from Secretary Azar and the hardworking men and women at the Department of Health and Human Services, who are working around the clock to monitor COVID-19 infections and minimize additional spread. While we expect more cases to be documented in the coming days, facts and reliable data are critical to public health efforts. Prevention and preparedness are of key focus while working toward successful treatments and an eventual full-scale vaccine. It is important for all of us to be mindful of best practices; Americans should continue to take normal flu-season precautions during daily life, and if you suspect exposure and exhibit symptoms, see a medical professional.”

On Wednesday, March 11, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced plans to draft an order to limit large gatherings of people, which could include sports contests, parades, church services, fish fries, conferences, and other such events which involvemore than 100 people. Residents are encouraged to “be responsible” and cancel unnecessary events or gatherings. Governor DeWine signed an order March 9 declaring a state of emergency due to COVID-19.

In Adams County, both school districts – Adams County Ohio Valley School District (ACOVSD) and Manchester Local School District (MLSD) – reported losses in attendance during the months of January and February. MLSD Superintendent Brian Rau made the decision to close schools Friday, January 31, Thursday, Feb. 6, and Friday, Feb. 7, with attendance dipping at one point to the mid-to-high-70% range. At ACOVSD schools, Superintendent Richard Seas reported a similar situation, but noted that Martin Luther King Day, President’s Day, and a snow day had helped them through low points of student attendance. “Also, we had a few days where staff attendance was low,” Seas added. “However, much praise needs to be given to the building leadership, staff, and subs for maintaining a safe, educational environment,” he said.

“Our staff does an excellent job of not only meeting the educational needs of our students and providing them opportunities outside the classroom: we provide many of our students a meal, shelter, warmth, and a safe environment,” Seas noted. Typical student attendance is 92-93%.

At both schools, precautions were taken to disinfect classrooms, school buses, and surfaces that students could come into contact with. “Our custodial staff does a superior job of maintaining the cleanliness of our buildings, and this includes disinfecting surfaces during the flu season,” said MLSD Superintendent Brian Rau. “The custodians came in on one of our days off to conduct a thorough cleaning and disinfecting of all surfaces throughout the district. Additionally, our nursing staff keeps our teachers updated on resources they can share with our students regarding handwashing and other techniques to maintain a healthy lifestyle.”

(Update: In his Thursday press conference, DeWine also announced that Ohio schools would get an extended spring break, three weeks off beginning after school on Monday, March 16.)

“The current COVID-19 (coronavirus) is very frustrating,” said ACOVSD Superintendent Seas. “On Wednesday (March 11), we hosted a meeting at our OVCTC, inviting members of Adams and Brown County to discuss COVID-19 and how we can respond to what is developing into a crisis situation. As far as the school is concerned, once again, I will take direction from those in the health field and act accordingly. Dr. Hablitzel (Adams County Health Commissioner), and I spoke frequently about the flu and the impact the flu was having on our county. My decision to keep our schools open was done based on the facts (advice of our Health Commissioner, student and staff attendance, the role we play in meeting the needs of our students, etc.).”

“This has been a harder-than-typical flu season for Adams County,” said Dr. William Hablizel. “There are two types of influenza – A and B. Influenza B is often seen late in the flu season, and it tends to affect young people more than older individuals. This year, we saw influenza B earlier in the year than usual. There was a lot of influenza B in the local schools, so attendance was low, but this wasn’t just Adams County – this was the entire state. That’s what been a little different.”

“Since January and February, we’ve now seen influenza B drop down, whereas influenza A has increased; most of what you see now is influenza A, which is typical for this area and time of the year,” Dr. Hablitzel continued. “There’s still flu season left. We often have it through March, but last year, we had influenza as late as May, which was unusual. There’s still time for a flu shot.”

Dr. Hablitzel noted that flu shots are available at the Adams County Health Department. “There is no guarantee that a flu shot will prevent influenza,” he said. “The flu shot will protect against two strains of influenza A and one or two strains of influenza B. Typically, if you do get the flu (after a flu shot) the symptoms will not be as severe – there may not be as many complications.” Dr. Hablitzel explained that there are no major differences between strains of influenza A and B; both often start with a sore throat, body aches, and fever cough. Influenza B, however, does have a chance to cause particularly bad GI (gastrointestinal) issues in children, Dr. Hablitzel said.

“The most severe complication of influenza – and what typically kills people – is pneumonia,” Dr. Hablitzel explained. “That’s what we worry about most, particularly with older people and people with other health problems. We’re hearing in the news about the new COVID-19, or the coronavirus, and that’s certainly something that we should be concerned about as a county, but we shouldn’t lose sight of the other dangers out there. We have to remember that influenza is a much more common problem that’s out there. The numbers change weekly, but there have been about 18,000 deaths so far in the U.S. from influenza this year – an estimated 40 million cases.”

“Yes, we need to be concerned about COVID-19, but influenza is a risk to more people, and so we shouldn’t let our guard down from that,” Dr. Hablitzel concluded. “The good news is that if you protect yourself against influenza, you also protect yourself against other viral illnesses.”

“Practice frequent handwashing with good soap and water, and wash them for about 10 to 20 seconds. Doing that several times a day dramatically reduces your chances of spreading a virus,” Dr. Hablitzel advised. “Not touching your face with your hands can also reduce your risk of an infection with a virus. When you are sick, you should also stay home from school or work until (you’ve been) fever-free without the use of fever-reducing medication for at least a day.”

“We not only have to worry about ourselves, we have to worry about our community and our neighbors,” Dr. Hablitzel concluded. “If we go to work or school sick, older people or people with chronic health problems could become seriously ill. We’re not only helping ourselves by reducing our risk of getting sick – we’re also reducing the risk for people who live within our communities from getting sick if we do (simple) things like washing our hands, covering our coughs and sneezes with tissue, or coughing into the elbow of our arm, plus not touching our faces with our hands, avoiding crowds, and avoiding work or school when we’re sick. These simple methods have been used for 100 years; they’re as effective now as they were years ago.”

According to the Ohio Department of Health website, updated March 12 at 2 p.m., there are five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio. Fifty two state residents have been tested for COVID-19 and are waiting for their test results. 30 (separate) residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

A cumulative number of 333 individuals are under health supervision, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Division of Global Migration and Quarantine.