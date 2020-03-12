Another heartbreak at the Convo

By Mark Carpenter-

Getting the privilege of playing on the hardwood of the Ohio University Convocation Center is always a treat for local high school basketball squads, but for Coach Josh Arey and his Peebles Indians, two consecutive years of going to “The Convo” have meant two consecutive years of heartbreak. In 2019, in the Division IV district semi-finals, the Indians rallied from a 16-point deficit only to fall in overtime to the Trimble Tomcats, 57-55, and this year they Tribe got past the districts and into the Division IV regional semi-finals, where they faced off on Tuesday, March 10 with the heralded Berlin Hiland Hawks.

Peebles came into Tuesday night’s regional battle riding high with a 20-game winning streak, their last loss coming back on Dec. 17. Though probably considered an underdog on Tuesday night, the Indians well remembered a double digit defeat at the hands of the Hawks in the regional finals two seasons ago and were primed to exact a little revenge and make it to the state’s Elite Eight. The Indians showed no fear on Tuesday, taking it right at the Hawks for 32 minutes, holding a seven-point halftime lead and still leading after three quarters, only to falter in the fourth and see the Hawks rally to pull out a one-point win, 45-44.

“We had seen Hiland play several times and we knew we could play with them” said Coach Arey in his postgame radio interview. “We gave it our best effort until the very end and that is all you can ask of 17 and 18-year old kids. It’s a big stage and a big moment and I’m just so proud of them all. It’s been a magical year for these kids and our town and you hate to see it come to an end.”

“The way we played with the intensity and effort, I just thought our kids left all they had on the floor. Good teams are going to make runs and they did and we answered.”

In the last game played before fans at the Convo, the Indians came out firing, taking a quick 8-2 lead on back to back three-pointer from Hunter Ruckel and a jumper from Dawson Mills. A three-pointer from Will Schlabach got the Hawks on the board. A drive through traffic and score by Weston Browning put the Tribe up 10-5 and a bucket by Hunter White at the 2:12 mark made it 12-7 Peebles. Hiland got the final three points of the opening period which ended with the Indians on top 12-10.

Both teams scored on their first possessions of the second period before the Indians went on a 6-0 run, a basket by Browning and then Easton Wesley challenging the Hawks in the paint for two baskets that gave the Indians a 20-11 advantage. The Hawks answered with a three-point goal by Hunter Sommers but a trio of free throws from Ruckel and Mills kept the Indians up at 23-16. A perfectly executed out of bounds play resulted in another three-point bucket from Ruckel, and the half ended with another Sommers trey, but the Indians were still up seven, 26-19, at the break.

The Indians continued to lead throughout the third quarter, but that advantage began to shrink. Back to back Schlabach treys early in the period pulled Hiland back to within 28-25, but a bucket by Alex Camp put Peebles back up by five. Another Schlabach three at the two-minute mark cut the Hawks’ deficit to just 32-30. Browning went coast to coast to put Peebles back up by four but a bucket by Hiland’s Chris Shetler again made it a two-point game as the third quarter closed.

Neither team could change the scoreboard for the first two minutes of the final quarter, until a three-pointer by Schlabach gave the Hawks their first lead since 2-0 in the opening period. A follow-up score gave Hiland its biggest lead of the game at 37-34, but Browning finally got the Indians on the fourth quarter board at the 4:35 mark with a driving left-handed layup, but a number of empty possessions would eventually cost the Tribe in the end.

The Hawks took advantage of a Peebles turnover to get a basket by Sommers to go back up three, but Ruckel answered with a drive down the lane with a shot that hung on the rim before falling through. The Peebles senior was fouled on the play but missed the free throw and the Indians still trailed by one with 2:19 to play.

The Hiland offense then went into delay mode to protect the lead and with 1:17 to play, and that resulted in a driving three-point play from Sommers and a 42-38 Hiland advantage. Browning scored on a contested drive with 58.9 seconds left to cut the Hiland lead to two and the Peebles defense elected to play for the steal but when that didn’t happen, they were forced to foul and Sommers hit both shots making it 44-40 with 25 seconds to go.

Back on the Peebles offensive end, a tightly defended Ruckel drilled a three from the top of the key to keep the Indian hopes alive with 13.9 left on the clock. Moments later, Schlabach was fouled and hit one of two from the line, making it 45-43 and giving the Indians a chance to tie. When they couldn’t get the shot they wanted, Coach Arey called a timeout with 6.7 seconds to go. Out of the timeout, Ruckel ended up with the ball and fired up an off-balance three that was off the mark. The rebound glanced off the hand of Browning and into the hands of Camp, who fired up a desperation shot as the buzzer sounded. Along with the sound of the horn came the sound of a whistle as Camp was fouled on the desperation shot, getting two shots with no time left on the clock.

In one of the most pressure situations that a young athlete could ever face, the Peebles senior, who had played so well in the Indians’ tournament run, went to the line with a chance to send the game into overtime. Unfortunately, the basketball gods did not shine on the Indians as Camp missed the first shot but hit the second, leaving the Indians one point short as the Hawks advanced to the Elite Eight with the heart-wrenching 45-44 victory.

“Alex has been unbelievable during this tournament run and he’ll beat himself up, but not one single play ever influences a basketball game- it’s 32 minutes,” said Arey. “Alex has been amazing all year and we’re not even here without him.”

In the season-ending defeat, the Indians (22-3) were led in scoring by Hunter Ruckel who tallied 16 points and teammate Weston Browning also hit double figures with 12 in their final games in the Peebles uniform.

The Hawks (21-4) were led by 18 points from Hunter Sommers and 16 from Will Schlabach.

With their season coming to a close, the Indians bid farewell to a group of six seniors- Hunter Ruckel, Dylan Shulaw, Alex Camp, Kyle Lightner, Gage Crothers, and Weston Browning.

“Gage has a motor that never quits, just a wonderful kid,” said Coach Arey. “Dylan wasn’t with us tonight, had to be at the hospital so we’re thinking about him, Kyle is another kid who accepted his role and did what he was supposed to do, those kids make up a basketball team. Hunter was such a difference maker for us this year and you won’t meet a better kid anywhere. He was a great shooter, an unselfish player, and I don’t think people recognized his defensive efforts.”

“I love Weston like a son. I knew when he was an eighth grader that he was going to playing varsity as a freshman.”

Berlin Hiland

10 9 13 13 —45

Peebles

12 14 8 10—44

B. Hiland (45): Schlabach 5 1-2 16, Habeger 3 0-0 6, Shetler 2 1-2 5, Sommers 6 4-7 18, Team 16 6-11 45.

Peebles (44): Mills 2 1-2 5, White 1 0-0 2, Burba 1 0-0 2, Ruckel 5 2-3 16, Camp 1 1-2 3, Browning 6 0-0 12, Wesley 2 0-0 4, Team 18 4-7 44.

Three-Point Goals:

B. Hiland (7)- Schlabach 5, Sommers 2

Peebles (4)- Ruckel 4