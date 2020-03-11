Robert G. Foster, 91 years, of West Union, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, at the Georgetown Ohio Veterans Home.

Robert was born in Winchester, Ohio, on Sept. 21, 1928, the son of the late Alvin and Elsie (Alexander) Foster. R

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his first wife, Agnes (Tolle) Foster, who passed away in 1990; and his second wife, Berna Dean (Lance) Foster, who passed away Aug. 23, 2019. He is survived by a brother, Arnold Foster of Georgetown, and two sisters, Clara Biller of Milford and Levida Hobbs of Florida, along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home, in Winchester, Ohio, with Richard Lloyd officiating. Burial will follow at the Cherry Fork Cemetery. Family and friends may pay their respects from 11 a.m.- noon prior to the funeral service, at the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home in Winchester, Ohio.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, Bradford-Sullivan Chapel.

Please visit www.wallacethompson funeralhomes.com to sign the online guestbook.