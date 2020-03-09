Tammy L. Stegall, 59, of Manchester, Ohio died Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Adams County Regional Medical Hospice Unit. She was born in Maysville, Ky. on Dec. 5, 1960 to Bobby Florence and Rosalie (Lewis) Hubbard.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W Stegall on Jan. 11, 2009 and her father.

Tammy is survived by her son, Nathan (Linda) Doss of New Salem, Pa.; her daughter, Lynda (Nathan) Lovejoy of Manchester, Ohio; her mother, Rosalie Hubbard of Aberdeen, Ohio; three grandchildren, Ray Anna White, Kaylee M Daugherty, and Ethan Lovejoy; two brothers, Kevin Archuletta of Dry Ridge, Ky. and and Damon (Nicole) Moran of Mt Orab, Ohio; three nieces, four nephews, two great nieces, and one great nephew.

A Funeral for Tammy was held on Saturday, March 7 at the Wilson Home for Funerals in Manchester with Pastor Byron Mills will be officiating.

