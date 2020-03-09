Tamita “Ciss” Tipton, age 78 years of Peebles, Ohio, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio. Tamita was born Aug. 23, 1941 in Peebles, Ohio to the late Emitt and Mary Jane (Ramsey) Hopkins. Besides her parents, she was preceded by her husband Melvin Tipton, grandson Lucas Scott, and a brother, R.D. Hopkins.

Survivors include two daughters, Tangela Tipton and Angela Scott, both of Irvin, Ky.; two sons, Gregory Tipton of Piketon, Ohio and Christopher Tipton of Peebles, Ohio; one sister, Rheta Thomas of Jacktown, Ohio; 10 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Graveside services will follow in the Locust Grove Cemetery.

As per request no flowers, please make memorials to Shriner’s Hospital.

Family and friends can sign Tamita’s online guestbook @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.