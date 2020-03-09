Matt Varney, age 41 years of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020. Matt was born Dec. 2, 1978 in Middletown, Ohio to William D. and Deborah M. (Campbell) Varney.

Survivors include his parents, David and Debbie Varney of Blue Creek, Ohio; girlfriend, Shannon Lagratta of Huber Heights, Ohio; daughter, Madison Varney of Columbus, Ohio; three sons, Mason Varney, Scout Varney, and Munroe Varney all of Middletown, Ohio; and one brother, Micah Varney of Franklin, Ohio.

Graveside services will be held on Friday March 13, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the Stepp Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union, Ohio.

Family and friends can sign Matt’s online guestbook @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.