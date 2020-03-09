Harold Lawrence Baker, 88 years, of Winchester, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Ripley, Ohio.

Harold was born in New Vienna, Ohio, on April 30, 1931, the son of the late James and Bessie (Purdin) Baker.

In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his brothers, Clarence Baker, Ralph Baker, Harry Baker, and Harley Baker; and by his sisters, Mary Keesee and Beulah May Baker. Harold leaves behind many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great, great-nieces, and great, great-nephews.

Graveside funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, at the Winchester Cemetery, with Dan Harrison officiating.

Funeral arrangements were handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, Bradford-Sullivan Chapel.

