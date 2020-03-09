Eric C. Morgan, 62 years, of West Union, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center, in Seaman, Ohio.

Eric was born in Newtown, Ohio, on May 19, 1957, the son of the late James C and Geraldine (Sharp) Morgan. He was employed as the meat department manager for Save-A-Lot.

Eric was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Joann (Grooms) Morgan. He also leaves behind his daughter, Erica S Williams of Cincinnati; his step-son, Daniel C Kimberly of Seaman; and three brothers, Joseph Morgan, Paul Morgan, and Larry Jordan.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Gospel Lighthouse in Blue Creek, Ohio, on Friday, March 27, at 7 p.m. Chad Burns will officiate. All friends and family are invited.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, Lewis-Sullivan Chapel.