Robert “Bob” James Freeland of Pendleton, Indiana, passed away on February 29, 2020. Born of October 23, 1930, he was the son of the late Elvis and Frances (Davis) Freeland, of Harshaville, Adams County, Ohio, and later Decatur, Indiana. After joining the U.S. Army, Bob married Ruth A Moore in 1953. They were married for 21 years before her death, during which he traveled many places, including Japan during the Korean War, New York, Texas, Alaska, Kentucky, West Germany, and Vietnam. In 1974, he married Rosemary Rogers (deceased) of Fishers. In 2007, he married Rachel Hughes.

Bob served in the U.S. Army from 1950 until 1971, when he retired with 21 years of service, holding a rank of Sergeant First Class. After his retirement, Bob worked at the Indiana Reformatory at Pendleton, then at the Fort Benjamin Harrison Rod & Gun Club/Outdoor Recreation. He was a member of the American Legion Post #177 at Pendleton and the Veterans of Foreign Wars #266. He enjoyed fishing, wood-working, darts, leather crafts, and country music.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Helen Norris and Hazel Marie Freeland; and his brothers Elvis Freeland, Jr., Paul Davis Freeland, and John Richard Freeland; his daughter, Linda Wheat; granddaughters Misti and Rebecca Starrett; great-granddaughter Abigail Wheat.

Bob is survived by his wife Rachel; and his sisters, Nellie Mae Imes, of Columbus, Ohio; and Rebecca June (Greg) Morales, of Decatur, Indiana. He also leaves behind two daughters Roberta Starrett, of Noblesville, Indiana; and Fran (Larry) Miller, of Thorntown, Indiana; and a son, Robert J (Jodie) Freeland, Jr., of Sheridan, Indiana. Bob will be missed by his grandchildren, Larry (Katie) Wheat, Laura Penley, Lewis (Debbie) Wheat, Andrew (Sarah) Freeland, Holly Freeland, Amber (Joe) Williford, Dustin (Lauren) Miller, Jeffrey (Victoria) Miller; as well as by his great-grandchildren, Mara, Jhia-Vhonnii, Diana and Deizija Wheat, Tara Griggs, Trey and Leanne Penley, Maryssa Jones, Heidi Freeland, Nigel Freeland, Adreyan and Caliegh Welch, Viktor and Roslyn Miller, and Cheyenne Haniford; and his great, great-grandchild, Skylar Jones.

Funeral services were held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, Lewis-Sullivan Chapel, in Seaman, Ohio. Burial followed the funeral service at the Oliver Township Baptist Friend Cemetery (Freeland Hollow Cemetery), Adams County, Ohio.