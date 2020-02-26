This is the first time I’ve written a column sitting in an ICU waiting room, those of you closest to me know why. When the doctor says, “There’s nothing else we can do”, you don’t stay in your office. I’m sitting at a hospital with my entire family waiting to say our final goodbyes to my Mom and trying our best to comfort my Dad. I know there are many of you who have been through this ordeal and you know that there is no easy way. If this isn’t what you consider a Sports column, so be it. Writing is my therapy, always has been.

Maybe it can be a Sports column. There is no doubt that at least half of my love for sports came from the lady who just earned her angelic wings, something that I am sure made her happy but has sure left us sad. Who gave the passion for University of Kentucky basketball? Yep, Mom. Who made sure I was never far from Cincinnati Reds baseball? Yep, Mom again. Who was there to keep the scorebook at every one of my Knothole games and then who rode with my wife to every, and I mean every, one of my basketball and baseball games when I had moved up to be the coach? Yep, same answer.

I really wanted this to be a column about a love story. You see, my parents have been married for 67 years, together almost 24/7 all the time. I can only hope that I learned a whole lot about love from them and I certainly saw that love exhibited in her final hours on earth. Actually, in the time that I’ve been part of their lives, I never once saw them argue. Never. Likely they did when the kids weren’t around, but I never saw it, unless you count my Dad griping when Mom wouldn’t get his ice cream after dinner. When we were talking to a doctor earlier today, my brother described Mom as a “Fierce Mama Bear.” Truer words have never been spoken, let me tell you that if you had any sense you didn’t mess with her kids or grandkids. Bad move. She did have a temper when it came to her family and pity those who have seen that wrath.

I got married a little late in life so it is doubtful that I will ever see 67 years, but in the past three weeks at this hospital, I’ve seen what 67 years of love is all about and I guess it just hit me harder than it ever has. Never has a day gone by in my life that I haven’t appreciated everything that my parents have done for me but at times like these you start to feel like you didn’t show that appreciation enough. There are so many things you wish you had said or done, so many regrets that you didn’t visit them enough when they were right across town. Life just seems to get in the way and right now that hurts.

At times like these, when the whole family is together, the stories and memories begin to flow like water. (By the way, when the hospital wouldn’t give her water last week, Mom told us that we were going to have a big water party when she got home. She’ll have her party alright, just with a more distinguished guest list.) Anyway, the one memory that will always be front and center in my mind came when we were on one of our many trips to Reds spring training in Florida. We were all lounging around the hotel room in the evening and the movie “Airplane” was on the TV. There is a scene in that movie where one of the characters comments,” The _____ is going to hit the fan now.” (You can fill in the blank, this is a family publication.) Well as the scene continues the “_____” literally does hit the fan and Mom literally fell off the bed laughing. I will never forget that moment, I could fill these pages with memories.

Another thing, Mom was hands down the most faithful reader of my columns, and somewhere deep down I have a feeling she will read this one and smile. She always got anxious if she knew I had written something and I hadn’t taken her the paper yet. I will never forget the day I called her 10 years ago and told her that I had gotten this job. Her exact words were “Thank God, my prayers are answered.” I guess she knew all along I was going where I needed to be.

Now I guess my prayers haven’t really been answered, or maybe they have. I’m not really sure at the moment. By the time you read this, my Mom will be done with her time on earth and I pray now for her to just rest and be healthy, but she sure was a fighter. On Monday afternoon when my Dad made the difficult decision to take her off of all the life-supporting machines, the doctor said she might be gone in minutes. He didn’t know my Mom, she hung with us for the next 12 hours, a long, long night for us but a heavenly reward for her.

Mom, there aren’t enough words on these pages for me to say thank you, just I love you and I hope I am lucky enough to see you again somewhere down the road. We’ll take care of Dad for you.