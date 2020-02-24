Roy E. Hare, 70, of Manchester, Ohio died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 under the care of the Hospice of Hope Care Center in Maysville, Ky. He was born in Troy, Ohio on Sept. 23, 1949 to William Robert and Marcella (Groff) Hare.

Roy was preceded in death by his father and two brothers, Dan and Bob Hare.

He is survived by wife of 44 years, Patricia (Smock) Hare of Manchester, Ohio; his mother, Marcella Hare; his son, John (Stephanie) Hare of Temecula, Ca.; his daughter, Edith (James) Fisher of Batavia, Ohio; four grandchildren, Nathan Hare, Edward Hare, Gabriella Latham, and John Hare, Jr.; and two brothers, Tom Hare and Leonard Hare both of Troy, Ohio.

A Funeral Mass was held for Roy at 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24 at the St Patrick’s Church in Maysville, Ky. Father Andrew Young officiated and burial followed at the St Patrick’s Cemetery. Wilson Home for Funerals in Manchester is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station, Maysville, KY 41056.