Geneva Jane Ross, 84, of West Union, Ohio died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at home. She was born March 28, 1935 in West Union. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carey Owen Baldwin and Sylvia Ione (Miller) Baldwin; husband, Harold F. Ross; three brothers: Wilbur Baldwin, James Baldwin and Bobby Baldwin; two sisters: Grace Jarvis and Betty Fleming and son-in-law, Kenny Nicely.

Geneva is survived by three sons: Ferrell Ross (Veronica) of West Union; Rex Ross (Angie) of West Union; Jay Ross (Noelle) of Peebles; one daughter, Neita Nicely of West Union; one sister-in-law, Deloris Baldwin of West Union; eight grandchildren; two step grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; three step great-grandchildren; and many nephews and nieces.

She was co-owner of the former Ross Implement and Supply Company of West Union. She attended First Baptist Church in West Union. She was a member of the former West Union Summerfest. She was a 1952 graduate of West Union High School and a longtime member of the Alumni Association.

Memorial donations may be made to any charitable organization.

The funeral service was Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The interment was at the West Union Cemetery.