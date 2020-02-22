For one day, the Sheriff becomes the enemy

By Mark Carpenter-

For 364 days a year, Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers is the defender of all good in the county, the good guy on the white horse, keeping the county on a Mayberry-like path. But for that one other day…Sheriff Rogers and his minions become the bad guys. That day will be this Sunday, Feb. 23 when the Sheriff will once gain round up as many ringers as he can find, only to eventually realize that his efforts were futile when he and his troops once again find themselves in battle on the hardwood with the county’s most popular basketball team, the Venture Hawks.

As is the norm, Sheriff Rogers is bringing in some big guns from surrounding counties, both to participate in the game and to help his with his less-than-desired and under the table coaching efforts, in a fifth effort to win a basketball contest. Once again, though, it will make little difference as law enforcement will have their darkest day of the year at the hand of the talented and always fired-up Hawks, who have had this date marked on their calendars since they defeated the Sheriff’s “Adams County Eagles” last season.

All of the action will take place on Sunday afternoon at West Union High School and as usual there are many activities planned besides the basketball main event, all of which are fund raisers for the Hawks and supports their activities throughout the year. For a $5 admission price, fans can get a very entertaining afternoon with the action beginning at 2 p.m. and the doors at WUHS opening at 1 p.m.

Besides the basketball action, Adams County Board of Developmental Disabilities Superintendent Liz Lafferty has promised a “big” announcement before the game that will in her words “leave both players and spectators blown away.” The event will again be emceed by Gary McClellan, who once more steps out of radio retirement for one afternoon. The always exuberant Maria Sexton will perform “God Bless America” and the National Anthem.

Concessions will again be available with both the West Union and Peebles Athletic Boosters supporting the Hawks, and there will be a Split-the-Pot which will surely be a big jackpot with the capacity crowd that is always on hand. The Adams County Imagination Library will have a table set up where children can be registered for free books and a special book inspired by the parents of Drew Gill will be available for purchase.

If you can’t attend the game in person, you can listen to the live broadcast on C103 Radio and as an added plus, Brad Underwood from Local 12 News in Cincinnati will again be on hand to document the day.

The overflow crowd will also be entertained by the Venture Productions cheerleaders and the Ignite Dance Team, always a highlight of the day. The roster for the Hawks’ basketball squad will include the high-flying “Dunkin” Darell Grooms and fan favorite T.J. Liston, along with Michael Bailey, Alexis Barr, Rachel Buschard, Crystal Dick, Charlie Gardner, T.J. Hall, Mark Helfenstine, Vince Helfenstine, Janice Jefferies, Dylan Lowe, Tony Meeker, Kenny Nichols, Diane Penny, Connie Riggs, Naman Stapleton, and Charlie Adkins. Again, this year the Hawks will pull a trick out of the Sheriff’s hat and bring in a ringer of their own in North Adams senior Hunter Rapp.

According to Lafferty, this year’s game will be bigger than ever, and besides the competition on the court, it is the lifetime of friendships and support for people with disabilities that is produced by this annual event that are lasting and remembered. For one day, fans will boo and root against Sheriff Rogers and his law enforcement team, then on Monday it’s back to them doing their jobs of protecting the county, jobs which they do very well.