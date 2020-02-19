Bing Lee Hargett, 70, of Manchester, Ohio died at his home on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on March 25, 1949 to the late Sherman and Myrtle (Daniels) Hargett.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters, Nora Kirby and Shirrene Pennington, and a brother, Carlous Hargett.

Bing is survived by his wife, Dorothy (Begley) Hargett of Manchester, Ohio, his sons, Rick Hargett of Manchester, Ohio and Bradon Hargett of West Union, Ohio; his daughter, Leslie (Darrin) Mingee of Manchester, Ohio; five grandchildren; and his siblings, Jimmy Hargett, Timmy (Patty) Hargett, Butch (Janet) Hargett, and Janet Barger.

A Graveside service will be held for Bing at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21 at the Manchester Cemetery. Wilson Home for Funerals in Manchester is assisting the family with the services.

