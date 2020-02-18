Brenda Lee Mahaffey age 77 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Brenda was born Aug. 1, 1942 in Fleming County, Ky. to the late Herbert “Jack” and Thelma (Filson) Roberts. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her step mother Virginia Roberts; brothers Weldon Roberts, Jackie Roberts, and Buddy Dale Roberts; sister Helen Hamilton; and grandson Jordan Lee Cox.

Brenda retired from Ohio Valley Local Schools as a teacher’s aide, she was also a supervisor at PCP Champion. She was a member of Satterfield Chapel Church for 35 years where she was a Sunday School Teacher. She was also a member of West Union Eastern Star Past Worthy Matron; Ohio-Kentucky Saddle Club & Loose Threads Quilt Club.

Survivors include her husband Charles E. “Gene” Mahaffey of West Union, Ohio; daughters Jill Cox and Jimmy of West Union, Ohio and Janet Miller and Gary of West Union, Ohio; son Jimmy Simmons and Michelle of West Union, Ohio. She is also survived by her loving step children, Estena Burton of West Union, Ohio, Theresa M. Meadows and David of Mason, Ohio, Tonya Countryman and Eric of Peebles, Ohio, and Terry A. Mahaffey and Dena of Cincinnati, Ohio; sisters Robin Fredrick of Maysville, Ky., Kimberley Shelton of Russellville, Ohio, and Patty Mason of Fleming County, Ky.; brothers Timmy Roberts of Flemingsburg, Ky. and Steve Roberts of Lewisburg, Ky., and Larry Roberts of Fleming County, Ky.; 13 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Satterfield Chapel Church with Danny Welch officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union from 5- 7 p.m.

Memorials can be made to the Satterfield Chapel Church.

Family and friends can sign Brenda’s online guestbook @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.