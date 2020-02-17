Shirley Collins Waugh, age 85, of West Union, and a former resident of Wellston, Jackson, and Venice, Florida, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at the Monarch Meadows Nursing Facility in Seaman, Ohio. She was born Jan. 29, 1935 in Wellston, Ohio, daughter of the late Raymond Charles Collins and Madelyn Grace Brohard Collins.

Shirley graduated with the Wellston High School championship class of 1952. She was a former teller at National Bank in Portsmouth, a former agent for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, and a former secretary for Heartland Hospice in Portsmouth. Shirley was musically talented and enjoyed playing the piano. She was a member of the Christ United Methodist Church in Venice, Florida.

Shirley is survived by her children, Janie Diozzi (Joe) of Columbus, Diane Bowen (Bill) of Portsmouth, and John Waugh (Linda) of West Union; grandchildren, Jennifer Bowen, Billy Bowen (Terra), Rob Waugh, Stephanie Porter, Suzanne Ellers (Mike), April Lake, and Andrew Waugh; sister, Jane Hatten of Venice, Florida; brothers, Tom Collins (Maria) of Miami, Florida, Joe Collins (Minnie) of Bellevue, Florida, and Dan Collins (Patty) of Cleveland, Oklahoma; along with 15 great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Waugh in 1982; and her brother, Richard E. Collins.

Calling hours will be Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. at the McWilliams Funeral Home in Wellston. Funeral service will follow the calling hours at 1 p.m. with Rev. James Waugh officiating. Burial will be in the Ridgewood Cemetery.