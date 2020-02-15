Jerry L. Shupert, age 72 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at the Adena Regional Medical Center. Jerry was born April 14, 1947 in West Union, Ohio to the late Donald T. and Nellie Catherine (Black) Shupert.

Jerry was a member past Master and Secretary of the West Lodge #43. He was also a member of the West Union Church of Christ, Manchester VFW Post 87, past district Deputy Grand Master, Knight of the York Cross of Honor, Allied Masonic Degrees (Past Master), Royal Order of Scotland the Scottish Rite. Jerry was a U.S. Navy Veteran where he was a machinist mate third class in the Vietnam War aboard the USS Borie DD-704.

Survivors include his wife, Sue Shupert of West Union, Ohio; two daughters, Danetta Shupert of West Union, Ohio and Melissa Hendrix and John of West Union, Ohio; three sons, Jody Shupert of West Union, Ohio, Donald Shupert of West Union, Ohio, and Christopher Shupert of West Union, Ohio; one sister, Joyce Hoskins of Bardsville, Ky.; eight grandchildren and one great grandson.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at 7 p.m. at the West Union Church of Christ with Ron Baker officiating. Prior to the funeral there will be a Masonic service and a Military service provided by the Adams County Honor Guard. Visitation will be held the day of service from 5- 7 p.m.

Family and friends can sign Jerry’s online guestbook @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.