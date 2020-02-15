Atlee J. Hochstetler, age 78, of 1493 Wheat Ridge Road, West Union, Ohio, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in his home.

He was born in Wayne County, Ohio, the son of Jonas and Anna Miller Hochstetler.

He lived in the West Union Community since 1979 and was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

Survivors include, his wife, Drusilla Gingerich Hochstetler, whom he married on Feb. 20, 1964; four sons, Jacob (Miriam) of Pleasant Hill, Ill., Joseph of the home, Daniel (Mary Ann) of Marion, Mich., and Reuben (Elmina) of Apple Creek, Ohio; 26 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; four brothers, Abe (Anna), Daniel (Susan), Aden (Mary), and Ivan (Ruby); two sisters, Iva (Jonas) Weaver and Kathy (Levi) Schlabach; daughter-in-law, Rosa Fern (Daniel) Coblentz of Milroy, Ind. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Ivan; brothers, Martin and Jacob; and sister, Ella.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 15 and Sunday, February 16 afternoon at the Community Building, 3735 Wheat Ridge Road, West Union, Ohio.

Funeral service will be at 9 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 17 at the Community Building, 1700 Tator Ridge Road, West Union.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro is serving the family.