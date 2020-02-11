By Mark Carpenter-

On Friday, Jan. 17, five new members were inducted into the West Union High School Athletic Hall of Fame. The ceremonies were emceed by WUHS Athletic Director Jason Little, while Carl Schneider and Dennis Sizemore represented the Hall of Fame with the plaque presentations.

The five 2020 inductees were: Serpell McCarty Adkins, Tara Purdy Crowley, Mark Horsley, Billie Jo Stephenson Justice, and Angie Grooms Ross.

Serpell Adkins graduated from WUHS in 1991. She participated in Cross Country and Track, a standout in Cross Country qualifying sixth in the Southern Hills League her junior year and third her senior year. She was a Regional qualifier both her junior and senior years. On the track she was All-SHL her junior year winning the 3200 at the conference meet. That year she was a member of the Regional 4 x 800 qualifying relay team along with Julie McClellan, Rene Wright, and Leah Hamrick. That team would go on to break the school’s 4 x 800 relay record. Serpell also broke the 1600 and 3200-meter WUHS records and was regional qualifier in the 3200 her junior and senior years.

After high school Serpell attended Morehead State University where she earned a degree in Environmental Science and was a member of their cross country and track teams. At MSU she was named the Most Valuable Player of the Cross Country team her sophomore year. Serpell and her husband Nathan own and operate Pioneer Timber Framing and Behm Mountain. They have two children, Houston and Tanner.

Tara Purdy Crowley graduated from West Union High School in 1986. She was an outstanding basketball player and was All-SHL in 1985 and 1986 She scored 29 points in a game her senior year against Fairfield High School. She scored 216 points her junior and 331 points her senior years and had 512 varsity points when she graduated.

Tara’s most success came on the track. She was the first female high jumper to clear 5′ at the SHL meet. She would win the high jump at the SHL in 1985 and 1986. In 1984 she was the first WUHS girl to qualify for the Regional. She would qualify three years in high jump and one year in the 400. She currently holds the WUHS high jump record at 5-4\\’4” and once held the 200,and 400-meter dash records.

After high school ,Tara attended Ohio University and received her BFA in Painting. After college she worked in the restaurant business and taught art classes at Chatfield College while attending Medical Massage school. She has worked for several years as a massage therapist and received the Regional Therapist of the year award in 2010. She now operates Massage on Woodburn in Cincinnati.

Mark Horsley was a 1978 graduate of West Union High School. Mark ran track for four years at WUHS and was primarily a distance runner but at the county meet he long jumped, ran the 4 x 400, and won both the 1600 and 3200. Mark’s most success came as a cross country runner. He was a member of the Sectional winning team in 1974. He was All-SHL in 1975, 1976, and 1977. His senior year he was third in the league, finished fourth at the Sectional and fifth at the District to become the first cross country state qualifier from Adams County and the first individual state qualifier at WUHS.

After graduation Mark attended Northeastern Christian College and was a member of their Cross Country team for two years. He then attended and graduated from Harding University with a degree in History and Biblical studies. After college Mark spent 32 years teaching history at Dickson County High School and has been a minister at the Church of Christ for 20 years. During this time, he has had numerous articles published, sponsored the Junior Civitan Club, and coached high school teams to four straight International Economic Summit first place titles. He has competed in various marathons and enjoys spending time with his wife Debbie.

Billie Jo Stephenson-Justice graduated from WUHS in 1985. She was a member of the varsity basketball team for three season and scored 466 points. As a senior she was All-SHL, All-District, and played in the Ohio Kentucky All-Star Game. Her most success came as a member of the softball team. She was All-SHL in softball in 1984 and 1985. She was an outfielder and then a pitcher for the Lady Dragons and let them in most offensive categories.

Billie Jo would go on to attend Rio Grande University where she would be a member of their basketball and softball teams. As a pitcher at Rio she helped the team capture the GOAC Tournament Championship.

Billie Jo has been an educator and coach at Hillsboro, Ripley, North Adams, the Adams County CTC, and Peebles and coached basketball, softball, volleyball, and track. She has been very successful as a coach having won several sectional and district titles and led the Hillsboro track team to the State. She is currently the varsity coach of the Peebles Lady Indians and hopes that they can surpass last year’s Elite Eight run. In her spare time, she and her husband Brett enjoy watching their children, Blake, Beau, and Jacey continue the family tradition on the basketball court.

Angie Grooms Ross graduated from WUHS in 1988. Angie ran Cross County and played basketball and softball. As a softball player Angie was All-SHL in 1986, 1987, and 1988. She was a catcher most of her career but did play shortstop as a senior. Her sophomore year she was named the MVP of the softball team and had the highest batting average. She is also the only West Union athlete known to have hit two grand slams in the same inning. As a basketball player she was All-SHL and Southeast District Honorable Mention in 1988. 1988 was a great year for the Lady Dragons basketball squad as they won their first sectional championship. Angie was a big part of that team scoring 353 of her 876 varsity points which at that time made her the all-time leading scorer for the Lady Dragons.

Angie attended Morehead State University and received her Bachelor of Social Work. She currently works for Adams County Children Services. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her husband Rex and their children Justin, Kim, Erin, and Ashley and their families.

In closing the ceremony, Little left this message to present and future Dragons, “I would like to take a moment to challenge our current and future Dragons. The individuals standing before you were a lot like you. They grew up in Adams County, spent years battling Greyhounds, Indians, and Devils, and had to face many of the same personal challenges that you do. They did not allow their challenges to become obstacles but made the choice to overcome them. They took their given talents and abilities and multiplied them by sweat, hard work, and desire and have proven that when you do so that you can reach any goal that you set for yourself. They have taken the lessons that their WUHS coaches and teachers taught them and applied them to their adult life to become successful professionals and leaders of their communities and families.”