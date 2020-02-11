SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Zane Kingsolver

SCHOOL:

West Union High School

PARENTS:

Steve and Monja Kingsolver

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Basketball, Baseball,

Soccer, Golf

FAVORITE SPORT:

Basketball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Forming bonds with my guys

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing games we should have won

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Winning the sectional and playing at Ohio University

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Juice WRLD

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Los Angeles

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Coach Carter”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:

The Office

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

History

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Hanging with friends

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

Butterbee’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Kobe Bryant

FUTURE PLANS:

Attend NKU to become a History teacher