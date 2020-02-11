SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Zane Kingsolver
SCHOOL:
West Union High School
PARENTS:
Steve and Monja Kingsolver
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Basketball, Baseball,
Soccer, Golf
FAVORITE SPORT:
Basketball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Forming bonds with my guys
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing games we should have won
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Winning the sectional and playing at Ohio University
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Juice WRLD
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Los Angeles
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Coach Carter”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
The Office
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
History
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Hanging with friends
FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Butterbee’s
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Kobe Bryant
FUTURE PLANS:
Attend NKU to become a History teacher