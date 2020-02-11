Zane Kingsolver, WUHS

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:
Zane Kingsolver

SCHOOL:
West Union High School

PARENTS:
Steve and Monja Kingsolver

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Basketball, Baseball,
Soccer, Golf

FAVORITE SPORT:
Basketball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Forming bonds with my guys

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing games we should have won

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Winning the sectional and playing at Ohio University

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Juice WRLD

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Los Angeles

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Coach Carter”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
The Office

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
History

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Hanging with friends

FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Butterbee’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Kobe Bryant

FUTURE PLANS:
Attend NKU to become a History teacher