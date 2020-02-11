SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Isaac Young

SCHOOL:

North Adams High School

PARENTS:

Terry and Melanie Young

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Basketball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Basketball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Winning

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Conditioning and losing

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Getting punched in the face during the first game of my freshman year

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Too many to pick from

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Bora Bora

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Waterboy”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:

The Office

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Working

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

JT’s BBQ

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Michael Scott

FUTURE PLANS:

Attend OCU and get my Business Degree