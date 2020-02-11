SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Isaac Young
SCHOOL:
North Adams High School
PARENTS:
Terry and Melanie Young
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Basketball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Basketball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Winning
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Conditioning and losing
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Getting punched in the face during the first game of my freshman year
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Too many to pick from
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Bora Bora
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Waterboy”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
The Office
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Math
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Working
FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
JT’s BBQ
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Michael Scott
FUTURE PLANS:
Attend OCU and get my Business Degree