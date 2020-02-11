Isaac Young, NAHS

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:
Isaac Young

SCHOOL:
North Adams High School

PARENTS:
Terry and Melanie Young

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Basketball

FAVORITE SPORT:
Basketball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Winning

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Conditioning and losing

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Getting punched in the face during the first game of my freshman year

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Too many to pick from

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Bora Bora

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Waterboy”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
The Office

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Working

FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
JT’s BBQ

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Michael Scott

FUTURE PLANS:
Attend OCU and get my Business Degree