By Austin Rust-

The Adams County Imagination Library program was officially launched on Friday, Jan. 24, with registration forms now available online, at all Adams County Public Library branches, or by mail. Forms can also be found at Adams County Job and Family Services, Children Services, and the Adams County Board of Developmental Disabilities. Through this program, all children aged five and under are eligible to receive a free Imagination Library book mailed to them each month.

This program was made possible through a partnership between Leadership Adams, the Adams County Public Libraries, the Adams County Ohio Valley School District, the Manchester Local School District, the Wilson Worthy Poor Fund, and the Adams County Board of Developmental Disabilities, together with funding provided by the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library, a new and historic initiative headed by Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine to promote early literacy in Ohio.

According to its website, https://ohioimaginationlibrary.com/, the initiative was inspired by First Lady DeWine’s passion to improve the lives of Ohio’s children. First Lady DeWine initially learned of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library through her grandchildren’s participation in the program at their local library. She saw the impact the books had on her own family and their community, and wanted every child across Ohio to have that same opportunity, the site explained. This idea led to a partnership between Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and the Ohio Governor’s Initiative.

The Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library is the first Governor’s Initiative in the United States to set aside capital funds for the implementation of a statewide early literacy program. In July 2019, the Ohio General Assembly voted to set aside $5 million to fund the initiative over the course of the next two years. There are an estimated 718,583 children eligible for the Imagination Library program in Ohio, and the goal is to offer the program to each of these children by the year 2021.

According to its official website, https://imaginationlibrary.com/, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is “a book-gifting program that mails free books to children from birth to age five in participating communities within the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and the Republic of Ireland.” Parton was inspired to create this program by her own father’s illiteracy.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library was launched in 1995, and provided its first books to young children in Sevier County, Tennessee, where the county music singer spent her formative years. Today, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library mails more than a million free books each month to children around the world, with 127,948,148 mailed so far (according to the program website).

The news of this program coming to Adams County was first announced in a special community segment which aired Nov. 22, 2019 on C103.1 radio. This segment featured Nicholas Slone, Director of the Adams County Public Libraries, and Liz Lafferty, Superintendent of the Adams County Board of Developmental Disabilities, who explained that half of this program’s cost will be paid for as part of the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library initiative, funded by the state budget, and the rest will come through a said partnership of local entities and organizations.

In this radio segment, Director Slone explained that studies have shown a strong link between early literacy and success. Other studies have shown that reading can have health benefits, as well; several studies have shown that reading can lower stress levels in both children and adults, for example.

Director Slone noted that the Adams County Imagination Library program will be an excellent resource for children who may not be able to visit their local libraries on a regular basis, because with the program, the books will come to these children in the mail. Slone concluded with stating his hope that the Adams County Imagination Library program will inspire lifelong readers.

To enroll a child aged five or under in the Adams County Imagination Library program, please visit your local branch of the Adams County Public Libraries, Adams County Job & Family Services, Children Services, or the Adams County Board of Developmental Disabilities for a registration form, or visit https://imaginationlibrary.com/usa/affiliate/OHADAMS/ to register online. All completed registration forms should be mailed to: Adams County Public Library, 157 High St., Peebles, OH 45660.

Children registered by Feb. 3 will receive their first book by the end of March.