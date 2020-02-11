Submitted by Linda Mendenhall

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on Jan. 13, 2020 at the Government Center with the following members present: Ty Pell, Barbara Moore and Diane Ward. The meeting was called to order by President Pell and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Pastor Owen Applegate.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the minutes. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the bills. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve transfers of funds. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the following travel request: David Gifford- Southwest Auditor Association District Meeting- Hillsboro, Ohio- Jan. 17, 2020 -$46.88. Vote: all aye .

The following reports were filed for the Board’s review: December 2019 Veterans Service Commission; Dog and Kennel activities report for the week ending Jan. 10, 2020; Honor Guard Van for Nov. 30, 2019 through Dec. 31, 2019.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to designate Diane Ward as the Official Voting Representative and Ty Pell as the Alternate Voting Representative for Adams County at the CCAO annual and membership meetings for 2020. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve a grant to Adams County Soil and Water Conservation in the amount of $75,360 for 2020. Vote: all aye .

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve a grant to OSU Extension in the amount of $88,015 for 2020. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve a grant to Adams County Emergency Management Agency in the amount of $14,601 for 2020. Vote: all aye.

ECD Director Holly Johnson discussed the following issues with the Commissioners: Intersection of State Route 41/CIC Park-traffic light installation to be completed by 2-15-2020; Winchester Industrial Park; HGTV Hometown Makeover/information shared with villages; Adams County Workforce Training Center update; Courthouse security grant; Courthouse and jail elevator modernization project; Ohio State Historic Preservation Office agreement.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to enter into an agreement between Adams County and Ohio State Historic Preservation Office regarding potential HUD funded projects which have been placed on the National Register of Historic Places as recommended by ECD Director Holly Johnson. Vote: all aye.

JFS Director Angela Richmond met with the Board to discuss the following issues: Personnel; Prevention, Retention and Contingency Plan amendment; Memorandum of Understanding for the maintenance repair worker; Status of IV-D contract with Sheriff’s Department.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve an amendment to the Prevention, Retention, and Contingency Plan (PRC) of the Adams County Department of Job and Family Services as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: all aye

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve a Memorandum of Understanding between the Adams County Board of Commissioners and the Adams County Department of Job and Family Services for a maintenance repair worker for 2020 as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: all aye.

The Commissioners were advised that Adams County OSU Extension Office had received grant funding through USDA Rural Development for the purchase and installation of long distance learning video technology equipment which will be installed in the government center building conference room and the Adams County Workforce Training Center. The Board wishes to express their appreciation to the staff of the county extension office for their efforts in applying for grant funding for these much needed improvements.

Linda Steele, EMS Board of Directors, discussed the following issues with the Commissioners: Budgetary; Disposal of obsolete vehicles through govdeals.com; State surplus purchasing; Vehicle maintenance; Medical director transition and protocol; Personnel.

Martin McAllister, Forest Project Manager, and Richard McCarty, Preserve Naturalist, The Nature Conservatory, along with Tom Cross, Executive Director, Adams County Travel and Tourism Bureau, met with the Commissioners to request them to adopt a resolution in support of an application through the Clean Ohio Fund to purchase land owned by Hickory Valley, LLC to be added to property adjacent to the Edge of Appalachia Preserve. The funds will also be used for cleanup costs related to the removal of abandoned buildings, vehicles and trash. Further TNC plans to enter into an agreement with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Division of Wildlife, to improve and maintain free public access to the Ohio Brush Creek through the boat ramp location on the property. The issue will be reviewed further by the Board.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dana Whalen discussed the following legal issues with the Commissioners: VRV contract review; Delinquent real estate parcel; Health insurance cafeteria plan; Courthouse security equipment bid; Elevator project bid.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve a contract between the Adams County Board of Commissioners and Tina M. Kindt dba High Efficiency Products for the courthouse and jail VRV mechanical systems. Vote: all aye

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to adjourn, and the meeting was adjourned.