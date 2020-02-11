Browning hits 1,000, Indians move to 18-2

By Mark Carpenter-

Add another name to the wall at Peebles High School. With a first quarter three-point shot in a Feb. 8 home game with Manchester, Indians’ senior Weston Browning became the latest in a distinguished group to eclipse the 1,000 point mark for his career.

Coming into this season, Browning was considered the top point guard in southeast Ohio and has done nothing to dispel that notion, helping to lead the Indians to an 18-2 record and a #5 ranking in the state in the latest Associated Press Division IV Poll.

“I am very excited to see Weston achieve the 1,000 point plateau,” said Peebles head coach Josh Arey. “He is a young man that has gotten better throughout his four years as a varsity player and this is a fitting reward to a great player and an even better young man.”

“He had no idea how close he was to reaching a milestone and just played every game the same no matter what. I just think that it is extremely admirable and illustrates his team-first approach to the game of basketball.”

The Indians improved to 18-2 on the season and extended their winning streak to 16 games on Saturday night with an 83-31 rout of the Manchester Greyhounds, the contest highlighted by Browning’s achievement.

Peebles led the struggling Greyhounds 11-4 after the first quarter but then literally exploded for 37 second quarter points from six different players.

With a 48-12 halftime lead, the rest of the contest was cruise control for the home team as they led 72-20 at the end of the third period, and then got win #18 by the final count of 83-51.

The Indians placed four player in double figures, Hunter Ruckel with 18, Browning and Oakley Burba with 14 each, and Dawson Mills with 10.

Isaiah Scott topped Manchester with 18,

After a slated Feb. 11 game with Chesapeake was cancelled, the Indians will conclude their regular season on Friday, Feb. 14 when they will host Miami Trace.