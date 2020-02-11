Adams County holds 2020 ‘Night to Shine’

By Austin Rust-

Adams County’s “Night to Shine” was held last Friday, Feb. 7 at Church 180 in Seaman. Sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, this private event gave Adams County residents with special needs (age 14 and older) an unforgettable prom experience complete with red carpets, a dance floor, and limousine rides, made possible by support from many community volunteers.

A major focus of this event was to give its honored guests a true VIP experience. Upon arrival, guests were escorted down a red carpet flanked with paparazzi and cheering volunteers, entering Church 180 beneath an archway formed by ladder trucks from local fire departments. Inside, the red carpet continued, and guests walked the final stretch to have professional prom photos taken.

Several themed photo stations were available, as well, and balloon accessories were provided to all guests at a popular station manned by That Balloon Guy, a local business. In the gymnasium, volunteers served a dinner provided by JT’s BBQ followed by dessert from Kim’s Cakes.

In the gymnasium, decorated to a starry night theme, Church 180 Pastor Mike Parks greeted all guests and welcomed them to the Adams County “Night to Shine” event. A short video from the Tim Tebow Foundation was shown, including words from Tim Tebow himself, which explained that the purpose of the event is to show God’s love to people with special needs. Afterward, the volunteers crowned kings and queens among the guests, who then flocked to the dance floor or headed outside for the chance to take a short ride around the block in a genuine limousine.

“Night to Shine is probably the biggest night out for a person with a disability,” said Liz Lafferty, the Adams County Board of Developmental Disabilities Superintendent. “It takes a collaboration of our entire community to pull it off successfully. Last year, we threw it together in eight weeks; we were so late in the game that we didn’t qualify for the Tim Tebow Foundation grant, but then the community came together and raised more than we needed. This year, we did get that $4,000 grant, and hopefully we’ll be able to keep getting it every year (from now on).”

Sponsors of Adams County’s “Night to Shine” this year were: the Adams County Board of DD, Adams County Florist, Adams County Job & Family Services, Adams County Manor, Adams County Ohio Valley School District and Staff, Amy Hoop Photography, Automotive Mitsubishi Electric, Barry Chevrolet, Blue Ridge Construction, Church 180, Country Captured, DeGraphix Custom Vinyl Graphics, Flannery’s Auto & Truck, International Paper, Joe Webb and Richies, JT’s BBQ, Kay McCoy, Kim’s Cakes, Main Street Apparel & Tux, Manchester Local School District, Marcheta & Martin Ferguson, North Adams Elementary, Paul Hall and Associates, Peebles Flower Shop, Peggy Downs, Realtree United Hunting Properties, Rebel Printing, Roy Gabbert, Scott Cluxton, Shutter Photography, Southern Hills Bank, Special Touch Floral Design, Susan Sexton (Dress Alterations), Tan & Tone, Thompson Funeral Services, Union Hill Church, Venture Productions, West Union Electric & Plumbing, West Union Flower Shop, West Union Wal-Mart, and Winchester Church of Christ in Christian Union (Winchester 3CU).

Pastor Mike Parks explained that this was Church 180’s second year hosting “Night to Shine”.

“Adams County used to share with Brown County and do it together,” Parks said. “That was no longer an option, and some people had asked us if we would be interested in hosting this event – and of course we were. We were so excited to do this for such wonderful people.”

“Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow wants to use the blessings God gave him to bless others,” Parks concluded. “That’s really what the Tim Tebow Foundation is all about, and we’re just so happy to partner with them to make this happen.”