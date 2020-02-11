By Austin Rust-

The Adams County Ohio Valley School District Board of Education held a regular meeting on Jan. 21 in the Ohio Valley Career and Technical Center (OVCTC). At this meeting, the ACOVSD Board set the age limit for guests at prom dances to 20 (instead of 19, as it had previously been), voted to approve a resolution stating their disapproval of coming changes to the EdChoice voucher program, and adopted a districtwide K-6 Kindness Campaign.

After a call to order, the Pledge of Allegiance, approval of the agenda, and the approval of past meeting minutes, the Board first watched a video created for Board Appreciation Month by the young students at North Adams Elementary School. Next, Adams County Court Administrator Veronica Grooms introduced and asked for the approval of the Kindness Campaign, a program court employees hope to initiate in the current school year to reward small acts of kindness. In this program, intended for students in kindergarten through sixth grade, positive interactions with fellow students, school resource officers, and Adams County Court staff would be encouraged through the recognition of good deeds. This program would come at no cost to the district, and would only require minimum teacher involvement. It was unanimously approved by the Board.

District K-6 Curriculum Coordinator Lisa Toole then discussed professional development with OLi4, or Ohio Leadership for Inclusion, Implementation, Instruction, and Improvement. Toole explained that the district’s elementary school principals continue to thrive in this program, and said that a district in-service would be held on Universal Design for Learning (UDL), described as an educational framework geared toward the development of flexible learning environments. The district continues to follow the Ohio Improvement Process (OIP) standards in using proven methods to guide instruction, allowing educators to improve in effectiveness and collaboration.

OVCTC Director Tad Mitchell gave the Board an update on secondary education. The OVCTC has added EDUC 2243 / Individuals with Exceptionalities to its CCP offerings; this course will be taught by Amy Hoop at the OVCTC this semester. Mitchell also noted that the Study Sync online Language Arts curriculum was a hit with teachers in the subject, and that one year of a new online program, Knowledge Matters, had been ordered for business and personal finance teachers to supplement their other resources.

Social Studies teachers at the OVCTC are reviewing materials for next year, Mitchell said, and plan to order new books with online access. In the next month, Mitchell plans to work with Grade 9 – 12 math teachers to review several free online resources for high school mathematics. Lastly, Mitchell noted that a meeting was held last fall with district computer teachers to discuss students earning credentials in Microsoft Office.

Board Member Gay Lynn Shipley then gave an update on Future Plans assessments and the GRIT (Growing Rural Independence Together Through Jobs) Program, which had officially launched earlier that day. Shipley advised that the district should guide students to focus on careers at a younger age, perhaps in junior high, and consider fully replacing its now obsolete career passports with Future Plans assessments. Shipley also explained that the district will reach out to OhioMeansJobs (OMJ) in the near future to have them explain their services to students.

District Systems Manager Eddie Butcher and Coordinator Jonathan Bowman gave a sneak peek into Registration Gateway, an online registration and form submission system that will add to district efficiency, reduce paperwork, and eliminate data duplication. The district’s Technology Department will complete training on this system in April, and plans to have a soft launch of the program during registration for kindergarten this coming fall. In other business, the Technology Department explained that it had completed Windows 10 upgrades to all district computers.

In the Treasurer’s Report, the Board voted to approve a resolution opposing the State of Ohio EdChoice Scholarship (Voucher) Program. Treasurer Brian Switzer explained the potential cost that coming changes to the program could bring to the district, due to the fact that the ACOVSD would lose funding for each student that decides to move through the program to another district. Superintendent Richard Seas remarked that the planned changes to EdChoice would have a very negative effect on public education, and explained that taxpayer funding should not contribute to private school tuitions. Private schools are held less accountable than public schools, Seas added, in ensuring that students are provided with the environment, education, and resources they need.

In concluding his report,

Treasurer Switzer made note that an Entrepreneurship class had begun at North Adams High School that will function as a small manufacturing business. The students will produce printed t-shirts, following the example of an observed class at Piketon High School.

In the Superintendent’s Report, an extended field trip request for Peebles High School Spanish students to visit Ecuador in June was approved. The Board then entered into executive session. When the Board returned from executive session, they voted to approve resignations, employ one certified contract (a teacher), and employ supplemental contracts (coaches).

The Board also voted to adopt the following policies and/or procedures: agenda format, agenda preparation and dissemination, family and medical leave, and community use of school premises. Additionally, the Board voted to adopt a change in policy setting the maximum age for guests at the prom dance to 20 (instead of 19, as it had been changed to previously). The Board then voted to approve the district’s Ohio High School Athletic Association Membership for the 2020 – 2021 school year, and with no other business, the meeting was adjourned.