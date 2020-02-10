Sheri Amanda Dillow, age 55 years of Maysville, Ky. passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. Mrs. Dillow was born Dec. 18, 1964 in Cincinnati, Ohio to James Burgan and the late Deloris Moman. Besides her mother, she was preceded in death by a brother, Keith Edward Burgan.

Survivors include her father, James Burgan of Seattle, Wash.; husband Norman Dillow of Maysville, Ky.; daughter Brandy Marshall and Jason of Nicholasville, Ky.; two sons, James Anthony Hodge and Teresa of Aberdeen, Ohio and Michael David Baker of Decatur, Ohio; six grandchildren, Bethany Allen, Justin Marshall and Hailey Caudill, Zachary Marshall, Dane Rainwater, Leah Marshall, Keirsten Bonnett-Lane, Rachel Marshall, Temperance Marshall, and Layla Marie Baker; great grandchild Tolsen Caudill and a great granddaughter due in June.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at noon at the East Liberty Cemetery with Troy Ballew and Melissa Dye Ballew officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.- noon at the East Liberty Chapel.

