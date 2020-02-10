Cynthia Stout, age 69 of Winchester, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2 in her home. She was born Dec. 12, 1950 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Robert Neal from Winchester, Ohio.

Cyndi resided in Winchester and lived in the home her great grandparents built in 1919. She was a devoted mother and MiMi to her only grandson Jax, as well as a dear friend to numerous people.

Besides her father, she was preceded in death by her brothers David and Jeff Neal.

Cyndi is survived by her husband, Michael Stout; son Zachary Stout; daughter Kalee Stout; and her grandson Jaxon Schweickart.

The family is having a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 1 p.m. at the Winchester Methodist Church.