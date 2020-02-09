By Mark Carpenter-

The postseason trails for the four Adams County varsity boys basketball teams were released on Sunday afternoon and at least one group of local fans are rejoicing at the prospect of their team making a long tournament run. In the “super” sectional brackets for Division III and IV boys basketball released by the OHSAA Southeast District, Coach Josh Arey and his state-ranked Peebles Indians, who sported a 17-2 record at the time of the sectional draw, are the number one seed of the 24 teams on the Division IV bracket and seem to have a very doable path to the regional tournament.

The Indians, who are now 18-2 after a win over Manchester on Feb. 8, earned a first-round bye by virtue of their top seed, will be in action in a sectional final on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 6:15 p.m. at Northwest High School Their opponent will be the winner of a first round match up between number 16 seed Eastern Pike (6-13) and number 17 seed Portsmouth Clay (6-13), which will be played on Feb. 18 in Wellston.

The Indians will be heavily favored in that sectional title game and a win there sends them back to the Convocation Center at Ohio University on March 2 at 6:15 p.m. for a Division IV district semi-final contest and then possibly a district championship game on March 7.

“We are thrilled that the other coaches in the Southeast District regarded us as the number one overall seed in Division IV,” said Coach Arey. “Our concentration now will be on our first round opponent, whoever that might be. At this point in the season after the seeding process is completed, everybody is 0-0 so we have to prepare for everyone no matter what their regular season records.”

Also in Division IV, Coach Greg Scott and his Manchester Greyhounds (1-18) are the number 23 seed and will face a tough first round sectional battle with number 10 seeded South Gallia (10-8). That contest will take place at Wellston High School at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18. If the Hounds can spring the first round upset, they will go back to Wellston on Feb. 25 at 6:15 p.m. to face number seven seed and fellow member of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference Fairfield (11-7).

In Division III, Coach Nathan Copas and his North Adams Green Devils (14-6) are the number eight seed and will be in action on Feb. 18 at 6:15 p.m. at Waverly High School. The Devils will face off with number 25 seeded Nelsonville-York (4-15) with a trip to the sectional finals on the line. If North Adams survives their first round match up, they will be back in Waverly on Feb. 21 to face the winner of number nine seeded South Point (11-7) and number 24 seeded Southeastern (4-14). Local fans may recall seeing South Point in action at the recent Coach Young Classic where they handed West Union a 66-40 defeat.

“We’re about where I figured we’d be on the bracket,” said Coach Copas. “I like our chances of going back to the Convo if we play well. It is tournament time so it’s a whole new season.”

Speaking of West Union, Coach Austin Kingsolver and his Dragons (7-12) are the number 18 seed and will be in action in a Division III sectional semi-final on Feb. 17 at 6:15 p.m. at Waverly, battling number 15 seeded Piketon (9-10). A win there catapults the Dragons into a sectional title game on Feb. 21 back at Waverly where they would face number two seeded Zane Trace (16-3) in a 6 p.m. tip off.

“The draw is what it is,” remarked Coach Kingsolver. “I expected us to fall anywhere between the 15 and 19 seeds

. Records are 0-0 come tourney time so anything can happen.”

An explanation of the super sectional format is available at https://ohsaa.org/SEDAB/News-from-the-SEDAB/2020-boys-and-girls-basketball-super-sectional-guidelines and the complete brackets are online at www.seodab.org.

Schools will not be selling presale tickets at the school. Tickets will be available at the door for $5 but if you want to buy them ahead of time you must do it online. Online tickets for the sectional will cost $5.50. The extra cost of the online ticket is for processing fees. When you purchase your ticket online, you will be given the option of designating which school gets the revenue. If you purchase an online ticket, you will be sent an email with your ticket that they will scan at the door. The presale ticket site is https://ohsaa.org/tickets for any OHSAA tournament game. If you purchase your tickets online and you team wins they will automatically send you a link to purchases tickets for your team’s next game.