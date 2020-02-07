William Robert Morrison

William Robert (Bill) Morrison, age 93, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Friendship Village in Trotwood, Ohio. Bill was born March 7, 1926 in Tiffin Township, Adams County, Ohio. He was the youngest of three children born to Carey Leslie Morrison and Susie Pearl (Osman) Morrison.

Bill attained the rank of Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force and served as a Tail Gunner on B-24 Bombers in World War II. He remained in the service after the war, then retired after 25 years. He then returned to Dayton, Ohio and worked for and retired from Applied Mechanical Systems. He loved being around family, helping them in many ways, and playing cards.

Bill was preceded in death by his mother and father; sisters Ethel and Margaret; brother –in- laws Freeman and Donald; nephews Butch, Danny and Norman; nieces Genell and Connie; and great-nephew Danny Jr.

He is survived by a son, David, of the Dayton area. Also, he is survived by his great-niece and her family, Deanne and Tony Moore, who have lovingly cared for him these past several years. Also surviving are a nephew and family, John and Marilyn Bissinger, and a niece and family, Donna and Burl Dillow, and great-niece and family, Norma Jean and Ron Liming.

Bill will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He was an inspiration to all in how to face adversity and still remain positive.

Military graveside services by the Adams County Honor Guard will be at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at the West Union Cemetery. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.

