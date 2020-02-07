Robert Behm, age 61 of Winchester, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at the Anderson Mercy Hospital. He was born July 18, 1958 in West Union, Ohio, the son of Eva Norine (Taylor) Behm and the late Charles L. Behm.

He was a foreman at Mac Tool and a member of the Winchester Presbyterian Church. He was also a member of the Artifact Society, a 4-H advisor for 10 years, the former Winchester Police Chief and a member of the Ohio Suffolk Association.

Robert is survived by his mother, Eva Norine Behm of Winchester; two daughters, Amanda Behm of Austin, Texas and Felicity Patton and husband Josh of Hillsboro; sister, Sonya Brown and husband Patrick of Winchester; five grandchildren, Andrew, Stephanie, Xavier, Samantha and Sophia; and several nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Winchester Presbyterian Church, under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. John Robson and Norine Behm will be officiating. Burial will follow the service in the Winchester Cemetery. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Adams County 4-H, 215 N Cross St #104, West Union, OH 45693.