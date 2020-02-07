Luetta M. Dillow, age 75 years of Stout, Ohio passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at the Eagle Creek Nursing Center. Mrs. Dillow was born March 16, 1944 to the late Elmer and Grace Evans in Stout, Ohio.

Survivors include her daughter, Cynthia Birchfield of Mt. Orab, Ohio; two sons, Norman Dillow and Sheri of Maysville, Ky. and Randall Dillow and Cathy of Yankton, S.D.; sisters, Barb Rideout of West Union, Ohio and Betty Blevins of Blue Creek, Ohio; brother Carl Evans of Hillsboro, Ohio; and seven grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at noon at the East Liberty Cemetery with Jason Hayslip officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.- noon at the East Liberty Church. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.

