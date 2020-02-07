Melissa D. Updyke, age 50 years of Manchester, Ohio passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Hospital. Melissa was born Jan. 8, 1970 in West Union, Ohio, the daughter of the late Jerry A. and Carolyn (Pribble) Mitchell.

Survivors include her husband, Brad Updyke of Manchester, Ohio; daughter Jessica Updyke –Key and Jason of Manchester, Ohio; two sons, Kyle Updyke and Leticia of Sinking Springs, Ohio and Austin Pribble of Manchester, Ohio; sisters, Karen Blythe of Manchester, Ohio and Dee Fitzpatrick and Steven of Blue Creek, Ohio; brother Troy Mitchell of Idaho Falls, Idaho; and three grandchildren, Gabriel, Alexander and Aislina.

Melissa will be cremated per her wishes and a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Family and friends can sign Melissa’s online guestbook @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.