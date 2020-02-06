By Mark Carpenter-

A rematch in the making since Dec. 28 came to North Adams High School on Monday night as the host Lady Devils welcomed county rival Peebles for a crucial Southern Hills Athletic Conference match up. The two teams had met in late December in the championship game of the Holiday Classic, with the Lady Indians taking the title with a 61-54 victory, and Peebles came into Monday night’s battle ranked #10 in Division IV in the latest AP poll, but the game may have been even more important to the Lady Devils.

Obviously, Monday’s game had bragging rights on the line, but the Lady Indians had long ago clinched the small school conference title in the SHAC but in the big school division, the Lady Devils needed a win to stay alive in the race for first place, trailing first place Eastern Brown by just one game coming in and with a game with the Lady Warriors looming later in the week.

With all that being on the table, Monday night’s game was just what you might expect from two very good basketball teams, both playing well, and both looking to keep the momentum going as they head to the sectional tournament. North Adams came into the contest on a seven-game winning streak while the Lady Indians had won 12 of their last 13. The two squads went to toe for four quarters, with nothing being decided until the final four minutes when an 11-2 run to end the game propelled the Lady Devils to the big conference win by a final score of 49-40.

“This one ranks up there with one of our best wins of the season,” said North Adams head coach Rob Davis in his postgame radio spot. “We had to win this one to get to Thursday night, which seems to be the one everyone is talking about. If we didn’t win tonight, the league championship isn’t on the line for us. It doesn’t get any better than this, they got us in the holiday tournament and it’s a big rivalry with Peebles and a fun game to play.”

“Everyone talks about girls basketball now which is good and our student section was great tonight, the best in the SHAC and maybe the Southeast District.”

“Tonight was a team effort, everyone had their role,” Davis continued. “All 10 girls got in and gave us good minutes tonight.”

Monday night’s battle featured nine ties and 15 lead changes, as the two teams battled for 32 minutes. A three-point goal by Jacey Justice gave Peebles an early first-quarter lead but a later “basket and one” by DeLaney Harper flipped the scoreboard to the home team. After a bucket by Peebles’ Lilly Gray tied the game at 7, a three-pointer by Braylie Jones put North Adams back in front. A later trey from Mary Sonner put the home team up 13-8. but the Lady Indians scored the final five points of the first quarter to forge a tie at 13 apiece.

The intense action continued into the second stanza as the Lady Indians got baskets from Tatum Arey on their first two possessions to give her team a two-point advantage, but a steal and score by Sonner tied the game at 17. A Justice three gave the lead back to Peebles, but North Adams responded with baskets by Karissa Buttelwerth and Faith Howell to retake the lead. A steal and layup by Gray made it 22-21 Peebles, and a bucket by Harper made it 23-22 North Adams, and the half ended with a Justice basket in the final seconds to give the Lady Indians a one-point halftime advantage.

After the break, the Lady Devils opened the third period with a Marah Call three-pointer to take back the lead, but as the theme of the night was, a 7-2 Peebles run put the visitors in front 31-28. Of course, that advantage didn’t last long as the home side got a free throw from Wylie Shipley and a floater in the lane from Buttelwerth to again tie the score. A three-point play by Justice gave the lead back to Peebles but a Shipley three from her favorite spot in the corner once again brought the teams even and began a 7-0 run as two buckets by Harper sent the Lady Devils to the final quarter with the lead at 38-34.

A basket by Gray and two Justice free throws tied the game at 38 with 5:30 to play, the final tie of the evening as the Lady Devils took control from that point on, only allowing Peebles two more points, a bucket by Arey with 2:20 to play. In the meantime, North Adams got a Sonner free throw to take the lead for good with 3;51 left, then followed that up with two free throws from Howell and a three-pointer from Buttelwerth as momentum made its biggest shift of the game and North Adams led 44-38.

The Arey basket cut the Lady Devils’ lead to four but that was it for the visitors as the Lady Devils hit five free throws in the final 52 seconds to wrap up for them a very crucial victory by the final count of 49-40.

“We were nervous in the first half and I told them, it’s just a game, just go play,” said Davis. “I thought we were strong on the boards tonight and defensively.”

If you look at a North Adams box score after one of their wins, you will usually see contributions from many of the Lady Devils and that was true on Monday night as seven different players scored while all 10 players saw action. Wylie Shipley led a balanced scoring attack with 10 points, followed by Mary Sonner and DeLaney Harper with 9, Karissa Buttelwerth with 7, and 5 apiece from Braylie Jones and Marah Call.

Peebles only managed three players in the scoring column, all of them in double figures, led by 19 points from Jacey Justice, with Lilly Gray adding 11 and Tatum Arey 10.

The win improved the Lady Devils to 16-4 on the season, 11-1 in the SHAC, setting up the huge showdown game on Thursday night in Seaman. (Results of that action were not available at press time.)

“We played well at Eastern the first time we played, just had a little lapse late that killed us,” said Coach Davis. “We’ve been on a pretty good roll now and we’re playing with a lot of confidence. It will be a battle and another fun night.”

Peebles fell to 17-3 (10-2) and completed their regular season on Feb. 6 with a trip to Whiteoak.

Peebles

13 11 10 6 —40

North Adams

13 10 15 11 –49

Peebles (40): Justice 6 4-5 19, Arey 5 0-0 10, Gray 4 3-4 11, Team 15 7-9 40.

N. Adams (49): Sonner 2 4-6 9, Shipley 4 1-3 10, Buttelwerth 3 0-0 7, Jones 1 2-2 5, Call 2 0-0 5, Harper 4 1-3 9, Howell 1 2-4 4, Team 17 10-18 49.

Three-Point Goals:

Peebles (3)- Justice 3

N. Adams (5)- Sonner 1, Shipley 1, Buttelwerth 1, Jones 1, Call 1