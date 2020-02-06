Lady Devils answer the “Call”

By Mark Carpenter-

Behind a stingy, smothering defense and 22 points from Marah Call, the North Adams Lady Devils knocked off the previously unbeaten and state-ranked Eastern Lady Warriors 39-31 in a game played Thursday night in Seaman.

With other scorers held in check by the Eastern defense, it was Call who stepped up in a big way for the Lady Devils, firing in six three-point goals to help lead Coach Rob Davis’s squad to their 18th victory in their final regular season contest (18-4 overall).

More importantly, the North Adams win denied the Lady Warriors an opportunity for the Southern Hills Athletic Conference Gold Ball and left the two teams as co-champions of the big school division of the SHAC with identical 12-1 conference marks.

The red-hot Lady Devils, who have won nine games in a row and beaten two state-ranked teams this week, will be in action again on Monday, Feb. 10 when they face Lucasville Valley in the opening round of the Division III sectional tournament. That game will tip off at 6:45 p.m. at Jackson High School.

Look for a full report on Thursday night’s action all the local teams in tourney play in your only sports voice of Adams County, The People’s Defender.