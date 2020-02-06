By Mark Carpenter-

The 2019-20 version of the Peebles Indians continued to inch their way up in the Associated Press Division IV state poll as they stand at number 6 in the recently released rankings. The Indians stand at 17-2 on the season after a hard-fought 61-53 win at Fayetteville on Tuesday, Feb. 4 and have already clinched the small school division championship of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference.

Here is the latest Division IV Top 10 poll: 1. Columbus Grove (17-0); 2. Glenwood New Boston (18-1); 3. Zanesville Rosecrans (15-1); 4. Antwerp (16-0); 5. Richmond Heights (14-4); 6. Peebles (17-2); 7. Lucas (14-1); 8. Glouster Trimble (13-2); 9. Berlin Hiland (13-4); and 10. Toledo Christian (14-2). The Indians already have wins this season over New Boston and Trimble, two other top 10 squads.

Coach Josh Arey’s squad has three regular season game remaining, beginning with their final conference game on Friday, Feb. 7 when they host the Manchester Greyhounds. The Indians have an earlier win over the Hounds, 70-42 back on Dec. 27 in the Holiday Classic.

Peebles will finish their regular season with a pair of challenging non-conference battles, first at Chesapeake on Tuesday, Feb. 11 and then at home with Miami Trace on Friday, Feb. 14.

The postseason trail for the Indians will be unveiled this Sunday when the Southeast District reveals its sectional tournament brackets.